Moraes blocks accounts of Allan do Santos and prevents transfer of public funds | Policy

The minister also ordered the preventive detention of Allan dos Santos and that the Ministry of Justice initiates the extradition process.

The STF also authorized breaches of confidentiality on financial transactions and data on messages and e-mails since January 2020, as required by the Attorney General’s Office. Remittance of money abroad and transfer of public funds are also prohibited.

TV Globo had access to the process involving the arrest of Santos. Moraes’ decision responds to a request from the Federal Police.

Allan dos Santos is one of the closest allies of the Bolsonaro family. He is investigated by the Supreme Court in two inquiries: the one that investigates the dissemination of fake news and attacks on members of the Court, and also the one that identified the role of a digital militia that works against democracy and institutions in the country.

After being targeted for operations, he left Brazil and would have entered the United States in July.

MPF denounces Allan dos Santos for attacks on Barroso; channels use Trump’s strategy, says PF

The high volume of donations received by the blogger in its multichannels, with a large number of sources, caught the attention of investigators. There are records of transfers from several public servants, one of which made transfers of R$ 40 thousand.

The PF also wants to clarify the relations of Allan dos Santos with the public funds, especially from the Secretariat for Communication of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom).

“The deepening of the investigations carried out so far by the Federal Police, including the identification of the person interposed at Secom to serve the interests of Allan dos Santos and his group is still a matter to be clarified, especially in view of the purpose pursued by the criminal conduct, that is, the aggression against the Democratic State of Law”.

According to the PF, “apparently, the group’s economic objective is to obtain financing with public funds for the propagation of anti-democratic ideas and against the Brazilian democratic regime and the rule of law”.

“Thus, the intention of Allan dos Santos’ group to access public bodies capable of allowing access to public funds, possibly directed to producers and content related to the channel or to the ideological line of attack on democratic institutions, is evident. one more form of financing – now with public money – which requires better calculation”, completed the police.

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Lindôra Araújo agreed with the removal of confidentiality. She said the measure is needed to investigate the suspicion that donations to the blogger’s channels are disguises for the illicit use of resources.

“Access to access records and registration data of those responsible for making donations to the Free Terça channel during YouTube lives emerges as a relevant measure in order to unveil the particularities of the investigated situation and the extent of criminal authorship, given that a One of the suspicions that gave rise to the opening of the investigation is precisely the use of this mechanism to disguise the origin and eventually illicit destination of the resources that feed the production and dissemination of false and/or offensive news to the institutions of the Brazilian State”, wrote the assistant attorney- general.