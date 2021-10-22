Moraes determines arrest of Allan dos Santos and includes a member of the Interpol list

Allan dos Santos is in the United States; Moraes asked that blogger pocketnarista be extradited (Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado)

Alexandre de Moraes ordered the arrest of pocket blogger Allan dos Santos

Decision was taken after a request from the Federal Police

Moraes also asked that Allan dos Santos be extradited from the United States and that the blogger’s name appear on the Interpol list

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordered the preventive detention of Allan dos Santos, a pocket blogger investigated for spreading false news and organizing anti-democratic acts. The information was revealed by TV Globo.

Moraes’ decision comes after a request made by the Federal Police. According to TV Globo, the Attorney General’s Office would have opposed the arrest.

Responsible for the Free Tuesday channel, he is in the United States and, for this reason, Moraes also asked the Ministry of Justice to immediately start the process of extradition of Allan dos Santos. The blogger’s visa has expired.

According to TV Globo, the minister’s request also has another factor: the arrest warrant against Allan dos Santos should be included in Interpol’s Red Diffusion list. This would be a way to ensure that the pocket blogger is arrested and returns to Brazil. The US embassy was also called.

Investigated in two investigations

Allan dos Santos is investigated in two inquiries in the Supreme Court:

Target of operations, Allan dos Santos would have left Brazil in June and entered the United States with a visa, but the document had expired since February.

The Federal Police justified to the STF that Allan dos Santos assumed the positions of organized in a movement that attacks the Constitution, the State Powers and also democracy. The suspicion is that the actions are financed with public resources, from the relations of Allan dos Santos with the family of the president Jair Bolsonaro and with parliamentary pocketnaristas.

The PF investigation also considers that, even outside Brazil, Allan dos Santos continued with criminal conduct. Therefore, the arrest is necessary, in order to ensure the maintenance of order and continue investigations.

Alexandre de Moraes determined that all bloggers’ accounts on social networks be blocked, as well as Allan dos Santos’ bank accounts. Recently, his Instagram, Twitter and YouTube channels were deleted.

Indicted by Covid’s CPI

Allan dos Santos is also at list of indictees in Covid’s final CPI report, prepared by Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). He is accused of incitement to crime