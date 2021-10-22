Mother denounces pediatrician for abuse in private hospital in Rio; doctor is away

RIO — The Police Station for Child and Adolescent Victims (Dcav) assumed, on Thursday, the investigation of a complaint made by the mother of a 6-year-old girl against a pediatrician at the Prontobaby hospital, in Méier, in the North Zone of Rio, for allegedly abusing her daughter during a consultation that took place on the last 11th. She said that she took the child to the health unit because of a boil on her buttocks. The young woman, a 25-year-old designer manicure, reported that the doctor asked for all of the girl’s clothes to be removed for the exam.

The mother remained in the living room, but said that she had not noticed anything strange. Two days later, when the child had a fever, the young woman said that she would take her to the hospital again. That’s when the girl began to cry uncontrollably and refused to go to the health unit, claiming that the pediatrician had run his fingers over her vagina. This Thursday, the Prontobaby Group reported having removed the doctor from his duties and initiated an administrative proceeding “to investigate possible misconduct of the professional”.

On the 14th, the young woman returned to Prontobaby and said she had heard from an employee of the board that the pediatrician was a “reference” and “well-recommended” professional. And then decided to look for a police station. Initially, the occurrence record was made in the 24th DP (Piedade).

The incident was passed on to the DCAV, a specialized unit that has psychologists trained to hear the victim, informed the press office of the Civil Police. The deposition has not yet been scheduled.

“Even if it doesn’t come to anything, if other mothers denounce it, it’ll be clear that I wasn’t lying,” said the designer to GLOBO.

emotional report

The mother, in an emotional account, told how the consultation was and said that the pediatrician was kind:

“He asked me to take all of her clothes off so he could examine her.” So far I thought it was normal. Because he’s a doctor, he treated me very well, he didn’t show anything wrong. Then I took all her clothes off. She just kept her bra on. To see the boil, I took off my panties. I sat facing the stretcher. He got to his feet and my daughter was facing him. Until then I thought he was examining her. Only he had his back to me. I was wearing a lab coat. I couldn’t see his hand.

Then, according to the young woman, the doctor sat down and placed the girl in front of him, with her buttocks facing her mother.

‘He kept talking to me that that boil had to see it, and talking to me, with his finger pointing at the boil. But his other hand I didn’t get to see. Then my daughter was trying to turn to me. I said: “daughter, turn to the front for him to examine you”. She turned around. Then he said: “it tickles, it tickles”. But at the time I didn’t care – he told.

The mother said that she could not imagine that her daughter could be being abused:

– My daughter was in pain and I would not imagine that a pediatrician would do that. A child that we are taking to the hospital to be well cared for, to be treated well, trusting the person and doing that. Then he said that if she had a fever or another worsening, she should go back there.

Know more

The young woman reported having thought that the doctor would pass tests on her daughter, because of the “delay” to examine the boil.

“He asked three times to see the boil.” He saw it standing, saw it sitting, and then asked to see it again. But I really didn’t get it right away. Because he was treating me really well, talking really well to me,” he recalled.

On October 13, the designer’s birthday, the girl had a fever of 38 degrees. The mother, after talking to the pediatrician who is accompanying her daughter, decided to take the girl to Prontobaby:

“She started crying, she started screaming, saying that there in that hospital she didn’t want to go.”

‘I’m feeling super guilty’

The mother asked the reason for the refusal and the girl, according to her, asked to go to any other doctor. The designer said she insisted on knowing what had happened and the girl, according to her, replied: “Mom, wasn’t there that time I was turning to you? That he said ‘this tickles, this tickles’?” . The child then revealed that the doctor said this while touching her vagina.

The designer is said to have gone into despair. And now he is looking for a psychologist so that his daughter can undergo treatment:

“I’m feeling super guilty because I was there at the time and I didn’t see it. My daughter tried to warn me, turning to me, and I didn’t notice at the time. I do not even know what to say. I’m feeling super guilty, because I was there and I didn’t see his meanness.

She also said that she wants the doctor’s leave so that “he doesn’t do it with other children anymore”.

what does the hospital say

“As soon as the Prontobaby Group became aware of the complaint, it removed the doctor from his duties and initiated an administrative proceeding to investigate possible misconduct of the professional. The unit’s management awaits the progress of internal investigations to take the appropriate measures.

The Prontobaby Group rejects any type of professional activity that could violate ethics and put the physical and mental health of patients at risk. In more than 60 years of operation, the Prontobaby Group values ​​the quality of services provided and the unconditional support for families.”