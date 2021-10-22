Mother does not accept recommendation to take daughter to Covid tent and attacks doctor in Sonho Meu

A woman was referred to the Umuarama Police Station after assaulting and offending a doctor at the Basic Health Unit (UBS) in the Sonho Meu neighborhood this week. The situation was attended to by agents of the Municipal Guard.

According to the Municipal Guard, the team was called in by health professionals after a patient became excited and aggressive. The victim reported that she is a municipal servant (doctor) and, while attending the daughter of a woman (offender), found that the child had flu-like symptoms.

The doctor then informed the mother that the patient should be referred to Covid’s outpatient clinic at Centro Diocesano. As reported, given the information from the server, the child’s mother was elated and informed that she would not leave that health center without medical care for her daughter. She would have pushed the victim and told her to prescribe medicine for the girl.

The doctor said she tried to explain the protocol, but the author continued to pressure her. The victim asked for help from another doctor at the health unit. The furious woman uttered bad words against the health professional, calling her a ‘slut’ and claimed that ‘she would pay for it’. The doctor was even beaten with a slap and suffered some shoves.

Inside the Health Unit, the woman (aggressor) knocked over a chair in the office, threw objects from the server’s table on the floor and broke a glass jar at the health center.

All those involved were taken to the procedures at the Civil Police station in Umuarama.

(OBemdito, with information from the Municipal Guard)

