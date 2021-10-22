Mother of a child with leukemia in BA says that the Union appealed not to pay for treatment via SUS: ‘He denied Yasmin’s life’ | Bahia

Family of girl with cancer campaigns to pay for gene therapy in US; treatment costs BRL 3.5 million

The outburst was made on Wednesday (20). The family of Yasmin Nunes, who lives in Feira de Santana, about 100 km from Salvador, launched a campaign to collect the amount and ensure that the girl has access to the service, which is not available in Brazil.

Yasmin has had acute lymphoid leukemia (ALL), a rare and aggressive type of cancer, since 2015. Her parents sought out the Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU) to guarantee the right to only alternative treatment, which is Car-T Cell therapy. They created internet campaigns to raise awareness and mobilize donors.

“This afternoon we received two news. First, the Public Defender’s Office got in touch informing that the Union appealed the injunction, the Union denied Yasmin’s life. Fifteen minutes ago I received an email from the Hospital in Cleveland, which accepted the treatment from Yasmin, who had already got everything right,” he said.

1 of 3 Family of an 11-year-old girl with cancer campaigns to pay R$3.5 million for gene therapy in the US — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks Family of an 11-year-old girl with cancer campaigns to pay for gene therapy in the US which costs R$ 3.5 million — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks

“They replied, after analyzing the current situation, that it is still possible to collect the cells, but they expressed concern that the disease had gone to the nervous system, which means that the disease has been progressing rapidly.”

The situation causes despair in Viviane Bastos, who has called for people to make more donations, as Cleveland Hospital has asked for a return from the family soon.

“They want us to go soon, but we don’t have enough money. My warrior is here fighting every day. It hasn’t been easy for her, nor for us,” said Yasmin’s mother.

O g1 tries to contact the Union to request a position on the case.

2 of 3 Campaign continues on social networks to pay for treatment in the amount of R$ 3.5 million — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Campaign continues on social networks to pay for treatment in the amount of R$ 3.5 million — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

The estimated costs of treatment in the United States are approximately R$3.5 million. Until last September 7, more than R$2.3 million had been collected. In a statement, the DPU informed that, due to the seriousness and risks involved, federal defender Daniel Maia Tavares asked the Court, on September 20, that the federal government bear all costs via the Unified Health System (SUS) .

The value of the case was stipulated at R$ 5 million, considering possible variations in the dollar, with the objective of guaranteeing medical, pharmaceutical and hospital expenses, as well as transportation, food and accommodation for the child and companions during the treatment.

In the decision, federal judge Andreia Guimarães do Nascimento, of the 3rd Federal Civil Court of Feira de Santana, ordered that, as soon as the Union deposits the amount, the Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) proceeds to transfer the amount to the family’s savings account, who will be accountable after the return.

Yasmin was discharged from Hospital São Rafael, in Salvador, on September 2, after spending 30 days in hospital. The girl spent 15 days in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to treat complications from surgery, for a biopsy. Complications were caused because of the advance of cancer.

3 of 3 Yasmin Nunes is 11 years old and suffers from a rare type of aggressive leukemia — Photo: Reproduction/TV Subaé Yasmin Nunes is 11 years old and suffers from a rare type of aggressive leukemia — Photo: Reproduction/TV Subaé

Yasmin’s mother, Viviane Bastos, points out that her leukemia has progressed, and her daughter is no longer responding to chemotherapy. The only way to ensure the girl gets better is Car-T Cell therapy, according to the medical team following the case.

Yasmin and her family have been fighting for six years since she discovered cancer, which affects the immune system and bone marrow, even after undergoing a transplant.

Treatment is available in European countries and the United States. The therapy consists of modifying the patient’s own cells in the laboratory and after these cells are modified, they are inserted again into the patient to destroy the tumor cells.

To help with the campaign, singer-songwriter Del Feliz wrote a song in honor of the girl. [Veja abaixo]

Singer and songwriter Del Feliz wrote a song in honor of Yasmin Bastos; see excerpt

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 Bahia and TV Bahia