Moto Honda to invest R$ 500 million to expand the Manaus Free Trade Zone | Manaus | The Critique | Amazon – Amazon

Moto Honda da Amazônia highlighted, this Thursday (21), the investment of R$ 500 million in the expansion of the brand’s operations in the Manaus Free Trade Zone (ZFM), during an event that marked the company’s 45 years in the Industrial Pole of Manaus.

With the financial contribution signed in 2019, the multinational inaugurated a new engine plant, in addition to implementing improvements and modernization in assembly lines. Before the investment, integral parts of the multinational’s production were not in the same location. The expansion of the industrial park managed to bring together in the same factory processes for the manufacture of motorcycles of various displacements.

According to the executive advisor at Moto Honda, Issão Mizoguchi, the investment applied will contribute to the expected expansion of production volume. According to him, the expansion of the industrial park will not mean job creation at this first moment.

“Not necessarily job creation now, because we are in an economic moment looking for stability in the production volume. Economic indicators do not point to stability, support in future volumes. At the moment we are not increasing the volume of stations, just maintaining it”, said Mizoguchi, who recalled that Honda did not lay off during the pandemic.

In 2011, with the heated market, Honda produced 1.8 million motorcycles and employed more than 10 thousand employees. Currently, 7,000 workers are employed at the Honda factory in Manaus.

Governor Wilson Lima (PSC), one of the guests at the event, said that the jobs generated by Honda help “relieve the pressure” on the forest. Lima promised to forward to the Legislative Assembly of Amazonas (ALE-AM) a bill that will extend the tax incentives of Amazonas to companies installed in the Industrial Pole of Manus (PIM).

Incentives

“We already have a draft of this draft and we have already forwarded it to the segments that represent the two-wheeled sector and I appeal to the Assembly to consider this law, which will provide legal certainty for these companies”, committed Wilson Lima.

According to Wilson Lima, the project still being prepared will mark the government’s commitment not to raise taxes.

The celebration of Honda’s 45th anniversary was attended by deputies Serafim Corrêa (PSB), José Ricardo (PT) and the municipal secretary of Education, former federal deputy Pauderney Avelino.

Honda’s production until September this year is about to surpass the total production of 2020. Until last month, the company produced 701.3 thousand motorcycles. In 2020, 757.8 thousand motorcycles were produced. The motorcycle most produced by Honda was the CG 160 fan, with 103.3 thousand units