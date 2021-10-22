Moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil completes 10 days below 400 and again indicates decline | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (21) 461 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 604,764 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 366 — below the 400 mark for the tenth day in a row . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -20% and went back to pointing fall after one day in stability.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Thursday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

1 of 2 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Friday (15): 319

Saturday (16): 331

Sunday (17): 325

Monday (18): 322

Tuesday (19): 351

Wednesday (20): 380

Thursday (21): 366

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

The consortium was wrong to disclose on Wednesday (20) that the state of Acre did not release new data on Covid cases and deaths until 8 pm. There were no deaths recorded in 24 hours in the state, but there were 8 new cases attributed in the bulletin, released in the early afternoon. The data was corrected retroactively in the historical series of the consortium.16,295

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,696,575 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 16,303 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average for the last 7 days was 12,146 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -20% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 604764

604764 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 461

461 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 366 (14-day variation: -20%)

366 (14-day variation: -20%) Total confirmed cases: 21,696,575

21,696,575 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 16,303

16,303 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 12,146 (variation in 14 days: -20%)

On the rise (6 states): TO, CE, RR, BA, RS, PI

TO, CE, RR, BA, RS, PI In stability (10 states and the DF): PR, RN, ES, AC, AL, PB, SC, RO, PA, DF, MG

PR, RN, ES, AC, AL, PB, SC, RO, PA, DF, MG Falling (10 states): SE, MT, MA, PE, MS, SP, GO, AM, AP, RJ

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 108 million people, 50.69% of Brazilians, have the complete vaccination schedule. There are 108,129,955 people who have taken the second dose or the single dose of vaccines and are fully immunized, according to data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles.

Those who took the first dose of any vaccine against Covid are 152,645,709 people, which represents 71.56% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 5,600,355 people (2.63% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 266,376,019 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: 5%

MG: -15%

RJ: -44%

SP: -34%

DF: -12%

GO: -35%

MS: -33%

MT: -22%

AC: 0%

AM: -40%

AP: -40%

PA: -8%

RO: -7%

RR: 40%

TO: 73%

AL: 0%

BA: 19%

EC: 46%

MA: -29%

PB: 0%

PE: -30%

PI: 18%

RN: 10%

SE: -20%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by municipality month by month