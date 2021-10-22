Murdered Olympian Athlete’s Husband Left Letter Confessing Crime | More Sports

Play / Instagram Agnes Tirop was stabbed to death

Those responsible for investigating the death of Agnes Tirop

found a letter of confession that would have been left by Ibrahim Rotich,

ex-husband and prime suspect in the Kenyan athlete’s murder.

(See photo gallery of Agnes Tirop below)

Andolo Munga, a member of the Keiyo North County Police, revealed that Rotich left the note at his home before fleeing in an attempt to escape to a neighboring country.

– Now we have overwhelming evidence to confirm the murder. The autopsy report and the suspect’s confession letter, as well as the discovery of the weapons that killed the athlete – a knife and a wooden club. There are strong evidences – Andolo said.

Tirop’s body was found in a pool of blood on Wednesday, October 13, at her home in Iten, where her husband reportedly stabbed her to death.

The victim’s family suspects that the motive for the crime was financial. According to the Kenyan newspaper “Daily Nation”, Jeremiah Sawe, a spokesman for the Tirops, said he had discovered that parts of the athlete’s property had changed hands three months ago.

– We learned with complete shock that most of our daughter’s possessions mysteriously changed hands. What is shocking is that the assets changed hands three months ago and some were disposed of by her husband, who is also the main suspect in the murder. We are now convinced that she was killed because of her wealth,” Sawe said. – There are a total of 12 lots, which have since changed ownership. The suspect has taken over his properties and we believe the victim did not know or was under duress. In addition, there are no documents for several vehicles purchased by the athlete and, shockingly, another car is registered in the name of one of the suspect’s friends, also in police custody.

Homage

Last Wednesday, Agnes Tirpo’s death was remembered by Hollywood star Lupita Nyong’o.

“A few months ago, we commemorated Agnes representing Kenya at the Olympics. Now, we tragically mourn her totally meaningless death. I offer my deepest condolences, love and strength to her loved ones,” wrote the Kenyan-Mexican artist on social media, winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2014.