MUST-HAVE OFFER | Galaxy Note 20 at the lowest price in history for Gold Customer

One of the best phones from Samsung launched in the last year, the Galaxy Note 20 brings everything that fans of the line love the most, including the beloved S Pen, cutting-edge specs and a giant 6.7-inch screen.

It’s at its lowest price in history, taking advantage of Magazine Luiza’s current promotion, exclusive to those who are a Gold Customer and make a purchase through the Magalu app using the discount coupon you find in the link below.

How to take advantage of the promotion

It’s easy to be able to take advantage of this promotion and take the product for a much lower price than the market. It is valid for anyone who is a Gold Customer of Magazine Luiza. If you shop at the store, chances are good that you are already part of the program. You only need to make three different purchases in a two-year period to access exclusive discounts.

The purchase must also be made through the Magalu app, where a portion of the money can be returned to you and used for other in-store purchases or to pay slips using your MagaluPay account. Using the app also has other advantages, such as being notified directly on your mobile when an item of interest is on offer.

By using a coupon at the time of checkout, you receive a discount even before entering your payment information. Just enter the code — which you find on the offer pages highlighted throughout this text — and see the discount coupon being applied right away.

About Galaxy Note 20

The main feature of the Galaxy Note line is the pen S pen, which is now smarter and with better accuracy, as well as being able to recognize more gestures and have greater integration with other Samsung apps. The big news for this generation is the latency of just 26 ms, which is almost 50% more accurate compared to the previous generation.

Inside, the cell phone is equipped with the Exynos 990 processor, the same present in the Galaxy S20 line and that delivers top performance in any activity. The Note 20 also comes with 8 GB of RAM and options with 128 or 256 GB of internal memory. Regarding the battery, the model hits the market with a capacity of 4,300 mAh, which should be more than enough to guarantee a whole day away from the socket, even when you use it more intensely.

THE 6.7 inch big screen is great for taking notes, drawings or even navigating the interface using the S Pen. It will also come in handy when viewing captured photos with the triple set of rear sensors, including a 12MP main, a 12MP ultrawide and a 64MP for shooting distant objects without losing quality.

Buy at the lowest price in history

The Galaxy Note 20 is at its lowest price in history taking advantage of the current promotion by Magazine Luiza. If you usually shop in the store and have the app installed on your phone, it’s worth checking the offer below and checking the current price.

Galaxy Note 20 price on Magalu taking advantage of the promotion (Capture: Canaltech).

