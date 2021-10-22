Mysterious death of couple and child in US caused by heat, says sheriff

MARIPOSA, USA – The deaths of a couple, a child and a dog in California’s Sierra National Forest were caused by the heat. The information was released on Thursday by the Mariposa County Sheriff. The family was found lifeless on a hiking trail on August 17 this year. Poisoning by poisonous algae was suspected.

The victims were identified as 45-year-old John Gerrish, 30-year-old Ellen Chung, and their 1-year-old daughter Miju, in addition to the dog named Oski. The bodies were found in an area known as “Devil’s Ghyll” near the Merced River.

Sheriff Jeremy Briese told reporters that the family died from hyperthermia. He explained that the couple, the child and the dog were found with an empty 2.5 liter bottle of water. Daytime temperatures on the day they were in the park were above 42°C.

During the investigation into the cause of death, the suspicion of poisoning by poisonous algae was raised. On July 13, park administration posted a notice on Facebook with guidance for visitors. The warnings were about taking care of these toxic algae.

“The Sierra National Forest advises visitors who enjoy this area of ​​the Merced River and the park not to swim, walk or let their pets enjoy the water. This is due to the toxic algae mats that have formed. and are present,” the notice read.