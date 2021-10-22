Mysterious group takes over the rescue of dogs threatened by the volcano of La Palma, which would be rescued by drones | Society

Scene from the video showing the poster announcing the rescue of the dogs

A mysterious group that calls itself The Team (Team A) took over on Thursday the rescue of dogs who were unable to leave the area of ​​a reservoir surrounded by lava from the eruption of the volcano in La Palma. The statement was made on a poster shown in a video posted by the group on social networks: “Go ahead, La Palma, the dogs are fine,” says the poster. Aerocamaras, the Galician drone company that had traveled to the island to try to rescue the animals, withdrew from the site, as its flights confirmed that the dogs are no longer in the area and there are human footprints around the reservoir.

The dogs belong to “a 70-year-old hunter who was hunting on the Sunday the volcano erupted,” Pedro Montesinos, a journalist from EL PAÍS, told EL PAÍS 7.7 Radio La Palma. “The Civil Guard forced him to leave the area without the animals and now he is installed in another location”. Therefore, the dogs had to return home guided by their sense of smell and instinct. They remained in the house until last Monday, the day they were rescued. “He’s a man who lost everything, who only kept the dogs, and now fears a lawsuit by animal defenders,” he says.

For this reason, Aerocamaras was unable to detect its presence with its technological equipment brought from Lalín (Pontevedra). The dogs were simply gone. “We didn’t see anything yesterday,” said Jaime Pereira, CEO of Aerocamaras, “but we wanted to be sure. Today we were reviewing the images and we confirmed with the authorities that human footprints had appeared where the dogs were, so we knew they had been there”, he explained.

Rescuers violated the boundaries the authorities have imposed around the volcano-affected areas, as the only way to reach the area of ​​the tank where the dogs were found would be to step over some of the recent lava flows in the vicinity. According to measurements taken on Wednesday by Aerocamaras drones, in some areas the lava reached temperatures of 160 degrees. But there are also cold areas that allow human transit with a thermographic camera, on sale from 180 euros.

The veterinarians who advise the company made it clear on Thursday that the dogs had not left the island alone in the lava. “If they had food and drink in what they consider home, it’s not normal for them to venture over the lava.”

A local media source that posted the video, Palmerus.es, also argued that the animals are fine and that “no one would risk their lives for the dogs and then let them be mistreated,” he told EL PAÍS by telephone. It is very difficult at the moment, as he says, for someone to show up and clarify how the feat was, because “an illegality was committed, the controls were circumvented”. The way the video arrived on the site is probably due to the proximity to the protagonists. “The video started to circulate and they passed it on to us”, he says. Despite believing they are fine, he was unable to confirm with certainty the current status or location of the dogs: “The people we were able to contact confirm that they are fine,” he adds. All the information available, insists the source, is already in the article that the Palmerus.es published on their website.

The first signs that the dogs had been rescued came with the images of Aerocamaras, in which it is possible to see deformations in the ashes, corresponding to human footprints and, in addition, the poster left by rescuers on the reservoir wall. The cloth, which was held together by stones, had turned inside out because of the wind, so the devices could not read the text.

“At least they were in a good mood,” declared Pereira, resigned, close to the exclusion zone. His team had been preparing the drone operation for three days and for 24 hours he had admitted to being surprised at not being able to find the dogs, neither with thermal cameras, nor calling them in a way that should attract them. The information about the unofficial rescue comes a day after Aerocamaras flew over the area where the animals were to try to locate them and complete its rescue plan. Although Wednesday’s test was “very successful”, the company’s CEO admitted that they could only see two rabbits hiding in the bush.

In order for Aerocamaras to operate in the area, a permit from the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) was required, a license that arrived last Tuesday. Its spokesman, Miguel Ángel Morcuende, assured this Thursday that the agency had done “everything that was possible to do”, that is, keep them alive by providing them with food and drink and authorizing their rescue by drone, and from there “we don’t know anything else”.

