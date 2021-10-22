NASA Mission Fights Solar Panel Problem After Space Launch

The first NASA mission to fly eight ancient asteroids was launched last Saturday morning (16), but not everything went according to plan when the Lucy spacecraft arrived in space.

After Lucy separated – successfully – from the rocket, she deployed the two solar panels. However, NASA only received confirmation that one of the solar panels was fully deployed and locked. The second array partially opened and did not lock onto the spacecraft.

The Lucy spacecraft is more than 14 meters from end to end, in large part due to its gigantic solar panels – each as wide as a school bus. They are designed to maintain power supply to the spacecraft’s instruments. But Lucy also has fuel to help execute some skillful maneuvers on the way to the asteroids, orbiting Jupiter.

“Lucy will be the first NASA mission to travel so far from the Sun without nuclear power,” said Joan Salute, associate director of flight programs for NASA’s Planetary Science Division, during a press conference last week.

“To generate enough energy, Lucy has two very large circular solar panels that open up like Chinese fans. They open up autonomously and simultaneously,” he said.

Currently, the team says the spacecraft Lucy is safe.

“The team continues to examine all available engineering data to establish how far it is deployed,” according to a NASA update. “This solar panel is generating almost the expected energy when compared to the fully deployed wing. This energy level is enough to keep the spacecraft healthy and functioning.”

Since deploying the partial solar panel, Lucy has been in safe mode and performing only essential functions, but transitioned to cruise mode this Tuesday (19).

“This mode has increased the autonomy and configuration changes of the spacecraft, which are necessary as Lucy moves away from Earth,” according to the agency. “The team is continuing its assessment and an attempt to fully deploy the solar panel is planned not before the end of next week.”

The team confirmed that Lucy was able to fire her thrusters to spin the spacecraft using the current configuration of the solar panels. And it will continue to fire small booster shots to help control the spacecraft’s momentum, which has already been planned, according to NASA.

The solar panel issue has led to a temporary postponement of the deployment of the instrument-pointing platform on the spacecraft, but all other post-launch activities are going according to plan. This platform contains the mission’s scientific instruments, including color and black-and-white cameras, a thermometer, and an infrared imaging spectrometer.

The team will assess whether there are any other long-term implications by examining the other activities scheduled for Lucy. Currently, no adjustments to the spacecraft’s trajectory will be needed until December.

Lucy is on a 12-year mission to explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, which have never been observed. The Trojan asteroids, named after Greek mythology, orbit the Sun in two clusters – one ahead of Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, and a second behind it.

So far, our only glimpses of Trojans have been artist depictions or animations created from previous research on asteroids. Lucy will provide the first high-resolution images of what these asteroids look like.

Lucy is the first spacecraft designed to visit and observe these asteroids, remnants from the early days of our solar system. The mission will effectively help researchers go back in time to learn how the solar system formed 4.5 billion years ago. Lucy’s 12-year mission could also help scientists learn how our planets ended up in their current locations.

The spacecraft is scheduled to fly by an asteroid in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and will then exploit seven of the Trojans.

Over the course of her mission, Lucy will end up returning to Earth’s orbit three times for gravity assists, which can direct her to the right path. This will make Lucy the first spacecraft to travel to Jupiter and return to Earth.

The mission borrows its name from the Lucy fossil, the remains of an ancient human ancestor discovered in Ethiopia in 1974. The skeleton has helped researchers piece together aspects of human evolution, and NASA’s Lucy team members hope their mission will achieve one. similar feat in the history of our solar system.

