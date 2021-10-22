NBA Announces List of 76 Best Players in History | nba

As part of the 75th anniversary celebrations since its founding, the NBA announced a list of the 76 best players in the league’s history. There would be 75, but a tie in the vote ended up giving an extra seat. Those selected were revealed in the first three days of the season, with the last part being revealed this Friday. Check out:

The 76 best players in NBA history

Kareem Abdul-JabbarClyde DrexlerDamian LillardScottie Pippen
Ray AllenTim DuncanJerry LucasWillis Reed
Giannis AntetokounmpoKevin DurantKarl MaloneOscar Robertson
Carmelo AnthonyJulius ErvingMoses MaloneDavid Robinson
Nate ArchibaldPatrick EwingPete MaravichDennis Rodman
Paul ArizinWalt FrazierBob McAdooBill Russell
Charles BarkleyKevin GarnettKevin McHaleDolph Schayes
Rick BarryGeorge GervinGeorge MikanBill Sharman
Elgin BaylorHal GreerReggie MillerJohn Stockton
David VingJames HardenEarl MonroeIsiah Thomas
Larry BirdJohn HavlicheckSteve NashNate Thurmond
Kobe BryantElvin HayesDirk NowitzkiWes Unseld
Wilt ChamberlainAllen IversonHakeem OlajuwonDwyane Wade
Bob CousyLeBron JamesShaquille O’NealBill Walton
Dave CowensMagic JohnsonRobert ParishJerry West
Billy CunninghamSam JonesChris PaulRussell Westbrook
Stephen CurryMichael JordanGary PaytonLenny Wilkens
Anthony DavisJason Kiddbob petitDominique Wiltkins
Dave De BusschereKawhi LeonardPaul PierceJames Worthy

A panel made up of members of the specialized media, players and former players, coaches, general managers and team executives voted for this list. The tie between two names meant that the extra name was entered, with the third and last part revealed having 26 chosen, as opposed to the first two that had 25.

NBA celebrates 75 years in 2021 — Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

One of the most notable absences was that of Kyrie Irving. The guard lives a dispute with the Brooklyn Nets, having been removed for not having been vaccinated, which prevents him from participating in the command of the team in New York.

On the court, however, he is recognized as one of the most talented players to have played in the league by his contemporaries and was the author of the three-shot that ensured the Cavaliers win against the Warriors in Game 7, one of the greatest moments of the game. NBA history.

Another name fans lamented the absence of was Dwight Howard. At his height, the center was the best of his position in the NBA for several years, won three times the defender of the season award and led the Orlando Magic to the 2009 league final, losing to Kobe Bryant’s Lakers.

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors didn’t like being left off the list:

“Maybe I’m naive about my ability to play basketball, but in my head I’m in the top 75 of all time,” Klay wrote.