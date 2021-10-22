NBA Announces List of 76 Best Players in History | nba

As part of the 75th anniversary celebrations since its founding, the NBA announced a list of the 76 best players in the league’s history. There would be 75, but a tie in the vote ended up giving an extra seat. Those selected were revealed in the first three days of the season, with the last part being revealed this Friday. Check out:

The 76 best players in NBA history Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Clyde Drexler Damian Lillard Scottie Pippen Ray Allen Tim Duncan Jerry Lucas Willis Reed Giannis Antetokounmpo Kevin Durant Karl Malone Oscar Robertson Carmelo Anthony Julius Erving Moses Malone David Robinson Nate Archibald Patrick Ewing Pete Maravich Dennis Rodman Paul Arizin Walt Frazier Bob McAdoo Bill Russell Charles Barkley Kevin Garnett Kevin McHale Dolph Schayes Rick Barry George Gervin George Mikan Bill Sharman Elgin Baylor Hal Greer Reggie Miller John Stockton David Ving James Harden Earl Monroe Isiah Thomas Larry Bird John Havlicheck Steve Nash Nate Thurmond Kobe Bryant Elvin Hayes Dirk Nowitzki Wes Unseld Wilt Chamberlain Allen Iverson Hakeem Olajuwon Dwyane Wade Bob Cousy LeBron James Shaquille O’Neal Bill Walton Dave Cowens Magic Johnson Robert Parish Jerry West Billy Cunningham Sam Jones Chris Paul Russell Westbrook Stephen Curry Michael Jordan Gary Payton Lenny Wilkens Anthony Davis Jason Kidd bob petit Dominique Wiltkins Dave De Busschere Kawhi Leonard Paul Pierce James Worthy

A panel made up of members of the specialized media, players and former players, coaches, general managers and team executives voted for this list. The tie between two names meant that the extra name was entered, with the third and last part revealed having 26 chosen, as opposed to the first two that had 25.

One of the most notable absences was that of Kyrie Irving. The guard lives a dispute with the Brooklyn Nets, having been removed for not having been vaccinated, which prevents him from participating in the command of the team in New York.

On the court, however, he is recognized as one of the most talented players to have played in the league by his contemporaries and was the author of the three-shot that ensured the Cavaliers win against the Warriors in Game 7, one of the greatest moments of the game. NBA history.

Another name fans lamented the absence of was Dwight Howard. At his height, the center was the best of his position in the NBA for several years, won three times the defender of the season award and led the Orlando Magic to the 2009 league final, losing to Kobe Bryant’s Lakers.

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors didn’t like being left off the list: