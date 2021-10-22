NBA: Atlanta Runs Over Dallas On Waiter Trae Young Night | nba

The Atlanta Hawks started the season off on the right foot. With a great collective performance, the team defeated the Dallas Mavericks 113-87 this Thursday at the State Farm Arena, their home in Atlanta.

After surprising last season, making it to the conference finals, the Hawks are now dealing with far greater expectations. And they corresponded in this debut with a complete performance, in attack and defense. Trae Young, the great star of the team, had an excellent night as a waiter, distributing 14 assists, nine of them only in the third quarter.

On the Mavericks side, the team still has a lot of work to do in the regular season. After the departure of Rick Carlisle, who spent 13 years in the position of coach, it was to be expected that Jason Kidd would need a lot of time to give his face to the team.

1 of 2 Trae Young shined as a distributor — Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Trae Young shined as a distributor — Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The stars Trae Young Luka Doncic minutes 33 35 Spots 19 18 pitches 6-16 (2-5 of three) 6-17 (2-7 of three) Assists 14 7 rebounds two 11 Turnovers 5 5

Reddish Cam (ATL): 20 points in 21 minutes from the bank

Jalen Brunson (DAL): 17 points in 26 minutes from the bank

The Dallas Mavericks started the first quarter on fire, opening 10-2 in the opening three minutes. The situation, however, was soon reversed. The Atlanta Hawks’ ball started to fall, mainly with Bogdan Bogdanovic, and the hosts managed to balance the game, closing the period with the advantage, 22 to 20.

The parade did not cool the Hawks. Driven by the good performance of Cam Reddish, the team came to open ten points of leadership. The Mavericks made a lot of mistakes, with ten turnovers in just the first half (4 of Luka Doncic). With that, Atlanta went to halftime winning 51-44.

2 of 2 Luka Doncic came close to a double triple, but made a lot of mistakes and didn’t have a big game — Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Luka Doncic came close to a triple double, but made a lot of mistakes and didn’t have a big game — Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks’ dominance continued in the second half. The team opened the third quarter with a 22-8 streak in the first seven minutes, with Trae Young distributing the game like a great conductor.

Atlanta entered the last quarter with a comfortable 20-point lead and didn’t need to push hard to manage. With four minutes left in the match, the two teams have already placed reserves on the court, with the Atlanta Hawks ending the match with a 113-87 victory.

Atlanta Hawks x Cleveland Cavaliers

Local: cleveland

Day: 10/23 (Saturday)

Schedule: 20h