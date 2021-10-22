Nélio turns into an animal when he sees Tonico attacking Dolores; Understand · TV News

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will resort to drinking to find the courage to face Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Batista’s son (Ernani Moraes) will need some alcohol to satisfy the deputy for having assaulted Dolores (Daphne Bozaski). He, however, will pass out because he is so inebriated on the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

Cynical, the jerk has even dropped the mask in front of Eudoro (José Dumont). The colonel will not like to see his son-in-law leave his wife locked in the house and fall into the gang. “Did I ever promise to bury myself inside the house? The colonel knew very well who I was and even so he sold me the guan”, will trample on the villain.

The antagonist played by Alexandre Nero, however, will go beyond all limits in the scenes that will be shown from the next day 3 . He will attack Dolores right in front of his father, who will not be able to avoid the episode of domestic violence due to his fragile state of health.

On the verge of death, Eudoro will gather his last strength to go after Nélio in the Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão serial. The landowner will reveal that he already knows of the boy’s interest in Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) and will beg him to rescue her from Tonico’s mistreatment.

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in the six o’clock soap opera

Loose, the lawyer will empty the bottles at Quinzinho’s (Augusto Madeira) casino before running into the boss. Lost in love, he’ll hit the villain and then fall to the ground in an alcoholic coma.

Tonico, who can’t imagine the advisor’s interest in Dolores, will put a stop to the episode because he believes it’s just Nélio’s usual weakness for the water that the bird doesn’t drink.

He will even reveal to his right-hand man a plan to return to living a bachelor life at court, locking Daphne Bozaski’s character in a convent.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

