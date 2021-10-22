Netflix launches this week (10/22/2021)

Friday arrived and, as usual, the Canaltech brings that traditional Netflix release referral list for you to enjoy your subscription and enjoy your weekend in the best way. On a busy week, the world’s most popular streaming service receives new series, new movies, must-see seasons and amazing documentaries that you can’t miss.

Below, we've selected six titles of various cool content that have landed in the catalog since last Friday and that you should definitely include in your Saturday and Sunday marathon.

In The Passengers, to earn some extra cash, college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) takes a job as a driver for the night, with a mission to take two mysterious young women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) from party to party in Los Angeles. Seduced by the charms of the passengers, Benny soon discovers that they have plans for him – and an insatiable thirst for blood. The night gets out of hand, leading Benny to become involved in a war between vampire tribes and the protectors of the human world, who are led by his brother (Raúl Castillo). If he wants to stay alive and save the city before dawn, Benny will have to choose between fear and temptation.

the wolf behind the door came to Netflix quietly, but has already won several subscribers. Bernardo and Sylvia go to the police station after realizing their son’s disappearance, where they talk to a police officer who decides to interrogate them separately. The investigation ends up bringing several discoveries to light, such as a lover of Bernardo who starts a web of lies involving love, revenge and a lot of jealousy.

flip to coin follows the Japanese band ONE OK ROCK, very popular in the country, but which also won the world by directly flirting with pop punk and even the emo movement. The film follows the group shortly after the start of the pandemic, showing how Taka, Toru, Ryota and Tomoya must deal with canceling an entire tour, the 100% digital “new reality” for the industry while also blending with images of iconic performances from his shows when these live performances were still part of everyday life.

in the first season of insiders, twelve people believe they’re making the final selection for a reality show when, in fact, they’re being filmed with no idea that everything they’re doing is being recorded — and watched by thousands of people. The prize and everything at stake? Only 100,000 euros.

Preparing for series launch in live action in November, the first season of Cowboy Bebop came to Netflix this week. The anime is an action-packed futuristic western about three quirky and deadly bounty hunters called cowboys. This trio of protagonists is formed by Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), who, in the story, roam the galaxy looking for the most dangerous criminals in the universe — but of course, since get paid well for it!

After the mysterious murder of their father, the three brothers and mother of the Locke family move to their old mansion, Key House. There, they discover numerous magical keys, which may be linked to their father’s death. The Locke brothers begin to explore the different keys and their unique powers, until a mysterious demon awakens and tries to steal them. Locke & Key it’s a story of mystery, maturation, love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define a family—but full of mystery.

Want more? Don't worry, the Netflix catalog is full of new movies and new series for you to watch. Below, check out the complete list of releases on the platform.

Complete list of releases of the week on Netflix

