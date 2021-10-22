Netflix releases first clip of the new version; see the video

In this new adaptation of Netflix, the producer follows the Argentine version, but all the songs performed go back to the Mexican soap opera.

fans of Rebel soap opera You can now get ready to check out, on the Netflix streaming platform, the emotions of everything that happens at the Elite Way School (EWS) from January 2022. The series will have the presence of a Brazilian actress, Giovanna Grigio. The new adaptation promises many new features.

This Wednesday (20), Netflix released the first clip with the new lineup. Previously, the streaming platform had already released excerpts about the clip, which has Rebelde’s main song as its background. The clip already aims to present the new cast, which features Andrea Chaparro, Alejandro Puente, Selene, Sergio Mayer Mori, Azul Guaita, Franco Masini, Gigi Grigio and Jerónimo Cantillo.

It is already known that, in this new adaptation of Netflix, the producer follows the Argentine version, but all the songs performed go back to the Mexican version. It was also disclosed by Netflix that the name of the school will be Elite Way School as in the Mexican version. Of the 400 original episodes, only 20 will be featured in the new version.

The plot follows the same, telling the story of a group of young people belonging to the elite and who have their own personal conflicts. As posted on Netflix’s Instagram, the series begins on January 5, 2022.

In the post, Netflix wrote: “Debut Announcement @gigigrigio may let you know that the next generation of Rebelde arrives on January 5th, 2022! I’m very REBEL!!!”.