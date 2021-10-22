Neto opens game on penalty kick for Flamengo against Athletico-PR: ‘Esse zé alley’ | Flamengo



Neto opens game on penalty kick for Flamengo against Athletico-PR: ‘Esse zé alley’

The penalty scored in favor of Flamengo against Athletico continues to reverberate. At lights out, Lucas Fasson hit Rodrigo Caio in the face. With the help of the VAR, Luiz Flavio de Oliveira scored the penalty converted by Pedro, who sealed the tie at Arena da Baixada. On today’s ‘Os Donos da Bola’ show, presenter Neto commented on the move. For the former player, there is no doubt: ‘it was a penalty’.

– Did this big-eared jester have to go with his elbow and take a risk like this in the 51st minute of the second half? Why open this wing? It was a penalty and Fasson was very young in the bid – said the presenter of the Band.

Former goalkeeper Velloso, however, disagreed with the marking. The commentator ponders that the Athletico defender ‘opened his arm to protect himself’. – For me it wasn’t a penalty. The defender opens his arm to protect himself and there is a shock. I’ve seen worse bid that the VAR didn’t even call – he said. Finally, Neto played with the history of Flamengo and Corinthians with refereeing.

– In any case Flamengo and Corinthians cannot claim arbitration since before Christ. I played for Corinthians, kicked the guy’s leg and the referee said ‘it’s a penalty for us, a penalty for Neto’ – concluded Neto, at ‘Os Donos da Bola’. A “hot”, truncated duel, marked by effective set pieces and a bucket of cold water for ten thousand athletics. That was the tie between Athletico-PR and Flamengo, 2-2, for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, at Arena da Baixada. Thiago Maia and Pedro, with a penalty and in the final minute, after consulting the VAR and the local revolt, scored for the visitors. Pedro Henrique and Renato Kayzer took notes for the principals.