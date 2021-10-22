Theo Becker used his Twitter profile this Thursday (21) to advise Globo actors not to work at Record. He was on both stations and reported that Bishop Edir Macedo’s channel could end an artist’s career.

“Would you let a semi-manager and a bank pastor be a cast producer and take care of your company’s soap operas? Well, there are broadcasters that do that… And you can kiss your career goodbye after that,” began the former participant of The Farm. Then he gave the advice.

“I warn the Globo actors: Never agree to go to Record, even if they offer you a salary 10 times higher. Do anything, even figuration, but don’t do the same mess that many did, as I did accepting to go there” , shot Becker.

Finally, the actor said that he managed to “beat Record” and that he has not accepted to participate in the channel’s realities shows. “I beat Record, beat all those semi-bank managers and I keep winning every day”, he added.

Theo Becker joined Record in 2004 and starred in A Escrava Isaura. In the following years, he was part of the cast of Prova de Amor (2005), Caminhos do Coração (2007-2008) and Os Mutantes: Caminhos do Coração (2008-2009). In 2009, he was a member of the first edition of A Fazenda, becoming an outstanding figure on the reality show.

He also continued to participate in the network’s productions, having been a competitor in the second season of Dancing Brasil. In 2018, he acted in the miniseries Lia, playing the character Laban.

Theo Becker at Globo

The actor also worked at Globo. In 2001, he worked alongside Xuxa as Fortão loirinho, stage assistant on the program Planeta Xuxa. In the same year, he accepted to pose nude for G Magazine.

His first performance took place in 2003, when he was chosen to be part of the Celebrity cast. In Gilberto Braga’s plot, Becker gave life to swimmer Caio Mendes, working alongside Deborah Secco.