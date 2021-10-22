Never before seen horror game is revealed

October 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the Tomb Raider franchise. Naturally, the games starring Lara Croft are getting a lot of talk these days, but Square Enix decided to go further and reveal something impressive: a horror game in the series that was never officially released.

Entitled Tomb Raider: Ascension, this game was in development in the early 2010s, but was eventually put aside for the very successful 2013 reboot to be released and change the story of the series forever.

In a seven-minute video, released on the official Tomb Raider YouTube channel, we see Lara Croft walking through dark scenes with only one torch lit. Later, she appears exploring an open, fog-filled map, Silent Hill style, and facing off against bizarre creatures with a flamethrower.

The setting, therefore, would be varied, it seems. Sometimes players would be in big houses. Other moments would take Lara to wide plains in the greatest style of Shadow of the Colossus, with even the right to giant monsters that we would flee on horseback.

Many of the enemies are seen emerging from the middle of black smoke. There are even scenarios in which the entire ground loses its color — something that can remind many players of Death Stranding, for example. And in these places, Lara would face more monstrous creatures using an ax or whatever else was at hand.

When we see snippets of games that were never released, we might be tempted to say that everything would have been fine. However, the team itself felt that, considering the action-adventure setting at the time, Tomb Raider: Ascension would not be as good as the Arkham series Batman games, for example.

For more on Tomb Raider, check out the review for Rise of the Tomb Raider, the most beloved game in the trilogy that kicked off with the excellent 2013 reboot.