New Coronavirus Variant Puts Russia on Alert – International

The new measures were announced a day after the Kremlin reported a moving average of 971 deaths (photo: Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP )

Identified as AY.4.2, a new variant of the coronavirus is of concern to Russian health authorities. This Thursday (10/21), the RIA news agency reported that the country has registered new cases of COVID-19 related to the strain, considered even more contagious than the Delta variant.

Researcher Kamil Khafizov, from the local surveillance agency, said it is possible that the new variant spread widely across the country, and could replace the Delta variant and cause a significant increase in the number of new cases of the disease.

On Wednesday, 20, Russia declared a seven-day holiday to contain the advance of a fourth wave of covid-19, at a time when the countries of Eastern Europe have the lowest immunization rates in the European bloc due to reluctance population to get vaccinated.

According to President Vladimir Putin, the period from October 30th to November 7th will be “non-working” but paid days, and the country’s regions have the autonomy to extend the closure of workspaces longer in response to local conditions .

The new measures were announced a day after the Kremlin reported a moving average of 971 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest number in a single day since the start of the pandemic, as well as 30,914 new virus cases in the 24-hour average, according to data from Our World in Data, linked to Oxford University.

On Tuesday 19, the mayor of the capital, Moscow, had already announced a four-month quarantine for unvaccinated people over 60 years of age. His office is also trying to force shopping malls to connect their security cameras to a central facial recognition system that would allow authorities to enforce the wearing of masks in public, the newspaper reported.



Kommersant



.

Russia was one of the first countries to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, approved in May, but failed to convince much of its population to take it, with only 34.4% of Russians having received at least one dose and 31.3% the complete vaccine cycle, according to information from Our World in Data. The country faces the highest daily death rate from the pandemic in the world.

ex-communist bloc



Public hostility to vaccination has also hit other former Soviet republics in Eastern Europe, such as Latvia, which announced a new 30-day quarantine on Wednesday, and Romania, where the stock of coffins was zeroed this week after the country hit the highest per capita rate of covid deaths, with one person dying every five minutes.

In addition to Romania, the EU states with the lowest vaccination rates are also part of the former Eastern Communist bloc, including Bulgaria, Croatia, Poland, Latvia and Estonia. Only 34% of Romanian adults have received at least one dose and 30% have completed the full vaccination course, compared to 68% and 64% respectively across the EU.

For Andi Nodit, manager of the Bagdasar-Arseni clinical emergency hospital in Bucharest (Romania), “the size and gravity of the situation in the emergency room and in the hospital is beyond any words I can express.” The fourth wave that hit the country looks like an iceberg compared to the previous ones, which were snowmen, he said.

Bulgaria, where only a fifth of the population has had the first dose of the vaccine, banned access to closed public spaces this week for anyone without proof of vaccination, negative testing or recent recovery from a coronavirus infection. Schools in areas with high infection rates will have to switch to remote learning.

“The number of new infections and deaths is increasing. This forces us to impose additional measures. All activities in closed spaces must be carried out upon presentation of a digital certificate,” acting Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov told reporters.

Poland’s Health Minister said on Wednesday that “drastic measures” might be needed to respond to a sudden rise in infections in the country, though he said no new quarantines were being considered. “In the past two days, we’ve seen an explosion of the pandemic,” Adam Niedzielski told a news conference. “Cases are increasing weekly from 85% to over 100%.” Poland’s vaccination rate against covid-19 is around 53% for both one and two doses.

(With international agencies).

Read more about COVID-19



Check out other relevant information about the pandemic caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Brazil and worldwide. Texts, infographics and videos talk about



symptoms



,



prevention



,



search



and



vaccination



.



