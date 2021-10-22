New director wants American-league-inspired Superliga: “It’s a deal” | volleyball

Since the goodbye to the courts, Marcelo Hargreaves had moved away from volleyball. The contact with the modality started to be reduced to soccer games with friends. With passages in youth teams and clubs in Brazil and abroad, the former player went to work in the marketing sector, with a specialization in Business from Harvard Law School. He remained, however, linked to the sport. Executive of a sports marketing agency, he dealt directly with some of the top leagues in the world, such as the NBA and NFL. Until the invitation to go back to the origins arrived.

In June of this year, Marcelo was announced as the new director of Superliga and New Business at the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation. He took on the responsibility of changing the mindset and giving a new vision to the main league in the country. The new season, which will start this Saturday, still does not have the significant changes in direction that the manager foresees for the coming years. He, however, wants to start a new management model, using the American leagues as a working parameter.

– In recent years, management has remained very much in the human field. How many players formed, how many are playing, how many are in the national team. How many titles. And titles are very important. But they cannot be the only means of evaluation. This difference in vision is very relevant in itself. It is to understand that the Superliga is no longer an activity aimed at promoting the sport, purely and simply. It’s a business, in the entertainment field, that has to deliver, at the end of the day, a surplus or profit. And that’s not it for CBV. It’s for its ecosystem, clubs and athletes – said Marcelo, who was responsible for the NFL’s brand and business development in Brazil for the past five years.

We have other fronts, commercials and sponsorships. But it’s just the beginning. It has to do with product management, governance and myopia. It was very focused on the product, on volleyball, on sports, instead of focusing on the fans, the consumers, who make the cake grow. We’re in a cool moment of meeting with clubs to understand. — Marcelo Hargreaves, director of Superliga

Marcelo says that the volleyball management model in Brazil has become a reference through the results. He believes, however, that the format has not kept up with the evolution of the sport as a business model.

– Justice is being done, and I think this is undeniable, the CBV’s mission to develop the sport in Brazil is very well done. We’re talking about a predominance that I don’t remember seeing in sports in Brazil. Both in women’s and men’s volleyball, on the court and on the beach. I didn’t see that happen. But, making this mea-culpa, historically, the confederations made this development viable through the production of events. But when you play on the timeline, the sport has evolved into business and entertainment. It’s a cross-sectional model. The better the quality of the game, the better the deal. But the way to feed the base remains business.

Marcelo claims to have been contacted last year, even before the structural changes that the CBV faced after the elections at the entity. The idea was to modernize management to make Superliga a more viable business. The director, however, believes that it is necessary that clubs also evolve and become less dependent on a single sponsor.

– Volleyball will never cease, in the short term, to be a sport anchored in sponsorship and brand display. It will not be. But if you think that today there are clubs that do not charge admission, but offer a quality show, that do not sell licensed products, do not explore the sale of drinks and food on a game day… These are basic lines of revenue in any event sports or entertainment. There is no scenario where the league improves without clubs improving. No, clubs need to improve together. The path is very natural. Those that don’t follow this vision are those clubs that have a lifecycle of three, four years, and get stuck in the way.

Changes for the new season are still punctual. As a first act, Marcelo changed the way the table was created. To make the competition more attractive throughout the season, I wanted to spread the biggest classics around the championship, and not just at the end of the shift.

– The table was as simple as: the matches were defined by the dispute between the first and last of the previous year. So, the greatest classics were always left to the end of the shift. The format was basically this every year. And the weaker teams always took a beating at the beginning. When you looked at the transmission grid, which must be attractive to the fan, the main games were left to the end, and you had a greater difficulty in putting the teams with the least investment on the grid. So, we created criteria in a way that we had these biggest confrontations throughout the entire year. We want to generate fan interest from start to finish. A more rational calendar.

When you focus only on winning, that’s what’s going to happen. In the long run, this is horrible for the championship. This gives predictability, takes away the emotion and what the market delivers best. A movie on Netflix, you can watch it whenever you want. Live sport is the last frontier of the unpredictable. So, this is what we hope to deliver in the long term. This difference in vision is happening. I feel it. We are promoting a great integration of athletes in this. The athlete is central to this.

The focus of the conversation has been on how and why, not what. I think it’s the fairest at this point. I think I’ve been very well received, the feedbacks, the comments were very positive. With regard to the clubs’ commercial and historical claims, we were able to give very positive responses from a much more technical discussion. And that was very well understood in that first moment. But it is an ant job in the medium and long term. We have many external favors that require the short term, from the Brazilian sports model. You want short-term results, victories right there.

Plans for the coming years

I believe that, five years from now, there are some points that would make me very happy. First, that we had clubs with a profile more focused on business growth than solely focused on sporting success. Clubs that bet much more on marketing, mainly focused on the relationship with their fans. Someone has to like volleyball to become a player. The second point is that we have more sustainable businesses. More clubs playing and not having their existence based on a single sponsor, who decided to use volleyball as a communication channel. This is a model that is changing.

relationship between club and community

It is necessary to have the symbiosis between club and community. You get Osasco. They have been in the same community for many years, the name has always been “Osasco something”. It doesn’t have the football team competition in the first division, basketball. As a municipality, it does not receive other major entertainment competitors, since a mega-concert. This identification with the community is the same thing that happens out there. If you’re from Milwaukee, you root for the Bucks. There’s not much mystery. Minas will never stop being in Belo Horizonte. It is risky to rely on a single sponsor. I also wanted the Superliga to better occupy the national territory, involving all regions.