New GeForce Now RTX 3080 plan streams games at 1440p and 120 fps

New subscription will be available at double the price of the current plan

THE NVIDIA announced today (21) a new subscription plan for the GeForce Now, which will be named RTX 3080 and will have power equivalent to the company’s eponymous card, among the main innovations is the possibility of streaming games on the 1440p resolution at up to 120 FPS at the Windows and macOS Or until 4K HDR for those who use the Shield TV.

All this firepower will be possible thanks to the new super computer from NVIDIA called GeForce Now SuperPod, he has a raw power of up to 39,200 TFLOPS, with 11,477,760 CUDA cores and 8960 processing cores, he will be able to offer each customer up to 35 TFLOPS, which gives 3x the power found today in the Xbox Series X.

However, the service will initially only be available in locations where servers are ready to receive this upgrade, equipped with the superpod.

The new plan will cost in the United States the value of $99.99 for a period of six months, double the amount charged there for the standard six-month plan, where the user has access to 1080p quality.



Other benefits of GeForce Now RTX 3080 include the possibility of playing for up to 8 hours without interruptions, the connection that this plan requires is 35 MB/s, via network cable or Wi-Fi 5Ghz.

The company also promises a low latency with the new service, offering an average of 56 ms, against 81 ms from current plan it’s against 172 ms from xCloud, check out the chart below.

O GeForce Now recently arrived in Brazil officially, thanks to the partnership of NVIDIA with the ABYA, which takes care of servers in Latin America, the number of subscriptions to the service here in Brazil exceeded what was expected by the company in its launch, which caused it to suspend new subscriptions until it manages to stabilize the servers for the high demand.



As it’s a new service here, it’s hard to imagine when or if we’ll have this new plan here, mainly because it costs twice the price and needs an even better internet connection, but the arrival of GeForce Now RTX 3080 shows that the NVIDIA wants to go even further with its service in the game streaming war.

What did you think of the new GeForce Now plan? Would you like him around here? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Source: NVIDIA