New MacBook (Air?) with Pro look and white borders to arrive in 2022, says leaker – MacMagazine

Now that we know what Apple is capable of delivering in terms of a professional-oriented Apple Silicon MacBook, attention has turned to the future of Apple’s line of “common” consumer notebooks — that is, the MacBook Air. Or would it be your name just MacBook?

That’s right: today, the leaker @dylandkt brought us some information about what we can expect for this future machine, which may be released on mid 2022.

The upcoming MacBook (Air) will be released in the middle of 2022. It will have MagSafe, a 1080p webcam, USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, and no fans. There will be color options similar to the iMac 24. The bezels and keyboard will be off white with full sized keys. — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 21, 2021

According to him, like the new MacBook Pro, the supposed second-generation MacBook Air with Apple Silicon will also come with a connector MagSafe, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and, like the current model, USB-C ports, 30W plug adapter and a fanless internal design.

Speaking of design, the leaker suggests that it will be similar to the new MacBook Pro, meaning it will swap the wedge/drop shape of the current model for a straighter construction — the computer, however, would be thinner and lighter than the Pro. 24-inch iMac, like similar color options, the same edges off white (a light gray off-white) around the screen and a keyboard in the same coloration, with full-size function keys.

In terms of the screen, Dylan is betting that the display will be Mini-LED, but she was unable to inform if he will have a notch or not—something that’s been rumored a few days ago but that, let’s face it, would be pretty weird combined with the white edges. Dylan pointed out that the model not it will come with ProMotion technology and will also not have an SD card reader or an HDMI port.

In terms of settings, he suggests that the machine will come with the chip. M2 and will have an option with disabled cores (or binned), as already occurs in the current Air and Pro 14 inches. In addition, you will be able to connect it to at least two external monitors.

A current naming candidate within Apple for this laptop is MacBook. — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 21, 2021

In terms of nomenclature, Dylan said it’s possible that this model is just called MacBook, and that its price is slightly above the current MacBook Air with M1. In other words, it is very likely that Apple will continue to market the current Air.

Furthermore, Dylan’s information matches those that had already been provided by Jon Prosser in May — which means that, apparently, we can expect the new model by the middle of next year. Anxious?

MacBook Air

in apple

Cash price: from R$11,699.10

Installment price: in up to 12 installments of BRL 1,083.25

Characteristics: M1 chip

Colors: space gray, gold or silver

Launch: 2020

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: O MacMagazine You receive a small commission for every sale made through the links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything more for the products you buy through our affiliate links.