New WhatsApp function arrives that promises to further strengthen the relationship of couples

This one is for lovers. A new feature on WhatsApp that promises to further strengthen the relationship of couples arrives.

This is an update to the pack of emojis included in the options made available for use within the messaging application.

Currently, they don’t have an important support that some users really miss: the representation of colors.

The feature developed by the messenger aims to offer the possibility of skin tone combinations for couples’ emojis.

In this way, lovers who chat on WhatsApp will have one more way to show their feelings through messages.

This is because the idea is to further strengthen relationships, generating greater identification with users who love each other – even if virtually.

When will you leave?

According to WABetaInfo, the novelty is currently in the testing phase and restricted only to those who have WhatsApp Beta downloaded.

However, the expectation is that after improvements and bug fixes, the release of the feature will take place for all users.

To be beta on Android, just search for the app on Google Play with the term “WhatsApp Beta” next to it. On iOS, you have to have the app first Test Flight installed.

