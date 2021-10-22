New WhatsApp function releases collective video calling for groups

O Whatsapp released a new feature that allows video calls during group conversations. The intention is to make the functionality easier to use by more people and at the same time. From now on, the messenger allows users to make calls with multiple contacts directly through the conversation. In addition, the function allows you to join a group group chat in the middle of a call.

The novelty is available on the “Conversations” icon of the instant messaging platform. In the month of July, the messenger had already launched the feature that allows to join a group call after it has already started, even if the participant had previously ignored the conversation request. With the new function, this will become more practical and accessible.

As soon as the user checks if there is a group call going on, he can open WhatsApp and check if the call is still active through a green icon accompanied by the drawing of a camera.

After joining the group chat, the user will see a white button with the option to “Join” the call, located at the top of the screen and next to the name of the group in question. The purpose of the new tool is to make the connection process as simple as sending text messages.

Group calls via WhatsApp

WhatsApp will also inform you through notification when a group is in a video call. The notice will have the name of the group instead of the participants. However, in the tab with call information, all members of the call will be listed.

The messenger stressed that only members of the group will have access to the video call after it has already started. Furthermore, to ensure greater security for conversations, everything will be encrypted by WhatsApp itself.