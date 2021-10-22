Newspaper reveals how Barcelona intends to ‘hinder’ Real Madrid by Mbappé

According to information from the Spanish newspaper AT, Barcelona is considering an onslaught with a prize of around 90 million euros to try to seduce Kylian Mbappé

Although many people take the arrival of Kylian Mbappé for granted Real Madrid for next season, the forward’s future may experience ‘turbulence’ in the coming months. And who can move the market of the ball for the meringues is precisely the rival: the Barcelona.

The Spanish giants face each other this Sunday (24), at El Classico. you follow Barcelona x Real Madrid LIVE with broadcast by ESPN on Star+, with the ball rolling at the Camp Nou from 11:15 am (GMT).

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. Lots of LIVE sport, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free!

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. a lot of sport LIVE, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free.

According to information published by the newspaper AT, Barcelona understands that it will be able to hire at least one star for the next season, even with the serious financial crisis, which raised the club’s debts to nothing less than 1.3 billion euros (about R$8.6 billion) .

According to the daily, the board led by Joan Laporta believes it could pay something around 90 million euros (R$ 597 million) as a prize to seduce Mbappé, who can sign a pre-contract with any other club to from January 1st as he is in his last year of contract with the Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappé during PSG warm-up Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Still according to the AT, Barcelona understands that Real Madrid will not be able to reach a similar amount, and could offer the French ‘only’ 50 million euros (R$ 332 million). The financial situation of the meringues, however, allows for greater leeway in case of an ‘auction’ by the player.



1 Related

The mission of leading behind the scenes would be in the hands of Israeli businessman Pini Zahavi, who played an important role in Neymar’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona’s ‘hinder’ in the negotiation would be to make Mbappé give up his dream of defending Real Madrid. The attacker, in fact, is a key part in the plans outlined by Florentino Perez to assemble a new galactic team.

According to information published by AT in recent days, Mbappé would be an attraction to convince Erling Haaland that Real Madrid would be a superior sporting project than the striker has in Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian became the most disputed name on the market, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea fighting with Real Madrid.

According to information found by ESPN, Haaland wants to receive a salary of at least 30 million pounds (about R$ 235 million) per year if you agree with a new club for the next season.