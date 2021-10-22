Neymar poses with his son’s mother, Carol Dantas: “my partner”

Player Neymar Jr delighted when he appeared with Carol Dantas, who is the mother of his only child.

The player Neymar Jr surprised with a beautiful statement for the mother of her son, the digital influencer Carol Dantas. Together they are the parents of the boy Davi Lucca, 10 years old. The boy is the result of a brief relationship between Carol and Neymar, and they were no longer together when the boy was born.

Despite the separation, Carol Dantas and Neymar maintain a great friendship. She even got married a little over two years ago with businessman Vinícius Martinez, together they have a two-year-old son Valentin, and the ace also gets on very well with his son’s stepfather.

So, on Carol’s 28th birthday, the ace made a beautiful statement for her. Neymar showed a photo in which he appears next to Carol. And when he showed the record, he said: “My companion, friend, gossip friend and SUPER MOTHER! Congratulations Carol! You deserve all the happiness in the world, I love you”.

Faced with the beautiful statement, Carol Dantas he also responded by declaring himself to the father of his child. She said: “Hahaha! Love you! Thanks for everything!”. Carol’s husband, Vinícius Martinez, also commented on the star’s statement to his wife saying: “Hahaha! We love you, miss you”.

Netizens also praised the statement. “Your friendship and respect are amazing! Congratulations Carol for being such a beautiful person inside and out”, commented one netizen.

A netizen commented: “I think this relationship between you is very beautiful! And it sure does very well for Davi Lucca”. And another netizen said: “They have a terrific relationship, it would be so nice if it were like that with all the parents.” And a netizen also stated: “I love it, I love that Davi has this beautiful family that they’ve been building! I love the fact that they had maturity and respect for the child.”

