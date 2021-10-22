NGO reports cases of sexual abuse that immigrants suffered in the US | World

Agents from different entities whose function is to prohibit the presence of immigrants who enter the United States illegally have been accused of sexual abuse, he says, in a report published on Thursday (21) by the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The NGO had access to documents through the US Access to Information Act, but to get these papers it had to go to court.

Reports on abuses that allegedly occurred during the arrest and detention of asylum seekers and immigrants were analyzed.

The documents were delivered with censored excerpts.

In total, there were more than 160 cases of misconduct or abuse (only a portion of these are sexual abuse) committed by border agents.

The documents refer to events that took place between 2016 and 2021. There are reports of sexual assault on children, threats of rape, maintenance of immigrants in inhumane conditions and cases in which immigrants did not eat.

In some cases, agents have been prosecuted for the abuses.

An excerpt from one of the reports says that a mother reported that her daughter was abused by agents who were Border Protection or Border Patrol.

Mother and daughter had been apprehended and sent to detention, and the girl was forced to undress and the guard inappropriately touched her.

The supervisor just wanted to know if there was more information, and didn’t comment further.

Another document brings the accusation that a woman made against a female guard: “She pushed me and told me to open my legs a lot and took my private parts, assaulted me with great force. I don’t understand, how would I hide something in my private parts?” said the woman.

A third complaint says that an immigrant man received a request for sex by an immigration agent. This would have occurred at a time when the immigrant was transported, alone, in a government vehicle.

According to the report, the agent told the immigrant that if he had sex he would be released. The immigrant refused, and the agent cursed him and said he would arrest him as punishment.