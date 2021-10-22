Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty for massacre that killed 17 people in US school

The perpetrator of the Stoneman Douglas High School murders went through a hearing on Wednesday, 20, and accepted all 34 charges against him.

In a hearing broadcast live on Wednesday, 20, the young Nikolas Cruz, 23 years old, accused of killing 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, in Florida, pleaded guilty to the murders. He committed the deaths on February 14, 2018, when he used a semi-automatic rifle to fire at classmates in what is considered to be one of the biggest attacks on schools in the United States. Fort Lauderdale City Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer asked several times whether the accused understood the step he was taking and that a declaration of guilt could carry the “maximum penalty, which is death.” She named each of the 17 victims to ask the suspect what role he played in their deaths. 17 times, Cruz replied “guilty”.

“I’m sorry for what I did and I need to live with it every day. I don’t care if you don’t believe me, I love you and I know you won’t believe this,” declared the accused, with his head down and not looking at the victims’ relatives present at the Court, after stating that he has constant nightmares about the crime you committed. The international press believes the guilty plea is a way of defending Nikolas from trying to get him to avoid a life sentence. At a previous hearing, the young man had not pleaded guilty. Jury selection to sentence Cruz is expected to begin only in January 2022.