‘Not even in our biggest dreams we imagine’

Marília Mendonça’s career is in full swing. After receiving the nomination for the Latin Grammy, with the work “Patroas” – in which the sertanejo duo of sisters Maiara and Maraisa also participate – the artist celebrated another important event: Marília had her face exposed on a big screen at the Times Squarte, in New York .

The artist herself showed the recording made on the spot, where her face appears between the faces of Maiara and Maraisa. Marília celebrated:

“I’ve been looking at this photo for an hour and thinking about what to say and I don’t have any existing words that represent what I’m feeling. It would make a new dictionary if I had to describe how grateful I feel, first to God, my employers and my team”, she begins, in a publication on her page, this Thursday.

“My chest is exploding. Maiara and Maraisa, you have no idea of ​​the movie that’s going through my head right now. Not even in our biggest dreams do we imagine that we would have our life’s work stamped on one of the most famous avenues in the world. I love you! And now, no more molasses. Down another one, which is the day to celebrate. The Mistresses are Times Square, c****”, he concluded.

Marília Mendonça celebrates Photo: Reproduction – Instagram