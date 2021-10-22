‘Nothing Changed’ · TV News

Lary Bottino was astonished to discover that her number of followers on social media didn’t increase at all during her brief stay at The Farm 13. Knocked out on Thursday night (21), the former MTV passed the Decompression Booth and got a shock with reality. “Nothing has changed,” she found.

Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa, who lead the interview, usually show the before and after Instagram of the eliminated. Erika Schneider, for example, gained 300,000 followers in two weeks. But Laryssa came out with the same number that came in: one million.

Seeing her profile on the screen, Anitta’s former friend couldn’t hide her disappointment. “Shock!” he exclaimed. “But like that, there are people who are losing,” Selfie consoled, embarrassed. “There are people who win, there are people who lose… At least you didn’t,” completed Lidi.

“Did you imagine you were going out with how many [seguidores]?” asked the comedian. “I don’t know, I didn’t imagine anything. In fact, I thought it was very little time,” she said, about her three-week stay on the rural reality show, trying to justify the same number of followers.

“But that way, usually when the person is eliminated, overnight the number increases,” Lucas said, trying to cheer up the ex-On Vacation with the Ex once again. In addition to not gaining a following, Laryssa was eliminated with just 9.6% of the votes to stay, one of the lowest percentages on the show.

