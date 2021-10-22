Oil and gas production in the pre-salt is a record in September

Oil and natural gas production in the pre-salt layer fields totaled 2.85 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in September, representing 74.10% of the national total, which reached 3.84 million barrels in the month .

The data, from the Oil and Natural Gas Production Dynamic Panel, were released today (21) by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) and are a record in monthly pre-salt production, both in absolute terms and in percentage of national production.

Since the discovery of the Tupi Field, in April 2009, the accumulated production in the pre-salt has reached 5.02 billion barrels. The ANP highlights that this number surpassed the entire production accumulated in onshore fields since 1941, which totaled 4.96 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

By sedimentary basin, the largest production in September was in Santos, with 2.74 million barrels, reaching 71.36% of the national total. The value is also a historic record for the Santos Basin. The main producing field remains Tupi, with 1.22 million barrels, of which 948 thousand barrels of oil and 43.12 million cubic meters of natural gas per day.

The well with the highest production was 7-BUZ-10-RJS, in the Búzios Field, which last month registered 67,500 barrels, the fourth highest historical production per well. By state, Rio de Janeiro is the largest producer in the country, with 3 million barrels, which corresponds to 78.5% of the national total, with 81.8% of oil and 66.3% of natural gas produced in the country .

The ANP emphasizes that the data from the Dynamic Panel are preliminary and may change, according to the adjustments made by the concession companies until the publication of the consolidated data in the Monthly Oil and Natural Gas Production Bulletin.