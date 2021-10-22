Oil prices plummet under mild winter forecast pressure in the US

Crude Oil tumbled on Thursday as forecasts for a less severe winter in the United States halted a high that drove prices to a three-year high above $86 a barrel earlier in the session due to tight supply and crisis global energy.







North Sea oil platform 2/24/2014 REUTERS/Andy Buchanan Photo: Reuters

Winter in much of the US is expected to be less cold than average, according to an assessment by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released on Thursday morning.

“The report, indicating drier and warmer conditions in the southern and eastern United States, is putting pressure on the complex,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Brent Crude Oil dropped $1.21 to $84.61 after hitting a session high of $86.10, also the highest since October 2018. US Crude Oil (WTI) closed down $0.92 to $82.50.

Prices rose on Wednesday when the US Energy Information Administration reported tighter oil and fuel stockpiles, with stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage center falling to a three-year low. [EIA/S]

Brent prices have risen sharply by more than 60% this year, supported by a slow increase in supply by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, collectively known as OPEC+, and a global coal and gas crisis, which has led to generators of energy to switch to oil.