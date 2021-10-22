On the eve of the Major, Virtus.pro switches SANJI for FL1T | DRAFT5

Virtus.pro surprised this Friday morning (22) by announcing the change of Sanjar “SANJI“Kuliev by Evgeny”FL1T” Lebedev on the eve of the PGL Major Stockholm 2021, the most prestigious competition on the world stage that this season will feature a record $2 million prize pool.
“We had the opportunity to play with FL1T and we embraced the idea. We hope this takes us to our best level.“, he said. Despite the exchange, the agent assured that no decision had been taken so far: “Nothing has been defined about our cast for now“, assured.
“Everything will be clear after the Major“, he promised. Although this change sounds like a surprise for being carried out less than 96 hours before the start of the championship, the change was already anticipated by rumors that began to circulate in September, when the Virtus.pro still found himself in difficulties in the fight for a place in the competition.
SANJI, in turn, had been part of the CIS cast since the beginning of 2019, having garnered some expressive results from it, such as the titles of DreamHack Open Rio de Janeiro 2019, BLAST Pro Series: Moscow 2019, Flashpoint S2, DreamHack Open December 2020 and cs_summit 7, in addition to the runner-up in the Berlin Major, also in 2019.
The change, incidentally, caused changes in the clashes of the Major’s inaugural round. Due to the loss of 20% of your points in the RMR, the Virtus.pro changed places with entropy and now will face the fatherN in his debut, while his compatriots face the BIG.
So, the Virtus.pro goes to the Major’s dispute with:
Dastan “dastan” Akbayev (Coach)
O PGL Major Stockholm 2021 will start as early as next Tuesday (22), when 16 of the 24 participating teams will begin their journey in the fight for a slice of the $2 million that will be on offer in what has been the most anticipated championship in recent years.