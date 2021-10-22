On the verge of death, Abumani bleeds in José’s arms and makes his last wish · TV News

José (Juliano Laham) will spare no effort to save the life of Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) when he finds him on the brink of death in Genesis. “You’ll be fine,” the Hebrew will promise, before hearing one last request from his friend. “Stop trying to lie. You’re not good at it,” added the warrior, when he lost consciousness in Record’s biblical soap opera.

Pentephres’ servant (Nando Cunha) will get the worst of it when crossing the path of Teruel (Amaurih Oliveira) in the streets of Avaris. He will meet the ex-military man at night, when most of the Egyptians lock themselves at home in fear of the serpent Apophis and his demons.

“This has nothing to do with you. Let me go,” will demand the deserter, who fell from grace after Potiphar (Val Perré) caught him in the bed of Neferíades (Dandara Albuquerque). “It’s today that I get revenge on you for betraying the Asenate’s escape [Letícia Almeida], for having given me that beating and for being an insufferable person”, will needling the cuxita.

“I didn’t want that, but since you insist”, Teruel will fire when he takes the sword from its scabbard in the scenes that will be shown from the next day (25) in the serials by Camillo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Then, Dudu de Oliveira’s character will arrive at José’s house completely injured and with a dagger stuck to his lower abdomen. He’ll just have the strength to scream for help before he falls and leaves a pool of blood on the ground. “Who did this to you?” the governor-general of Egypt will ask.

Abumani can barely manage a few words. “Call a doctor! Bring cloths and water”, will command the son of Israel (Petronio Gontijo). “Look at me! Don’t close your eyes. Everything’s fine. You’ll be fine”, will console the protagonist played by Juliano Laham.

“Stop trying to lie. You’re not good at this,” he’ll blurt out, just a few seconds before he passes out for good. “No. Someone quick! Where’s the doctor?” shouts José, who will race against time to save his best friend’s life.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

