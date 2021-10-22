One day after the resignation of secretaries, Bolsonaro visits Guedes at the Ministry of Economy | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro arrived around 2:30 pm this Friday (22) for a visit to minister Paulo Guedes, at the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting takes place amid the advance of the government’s proposal to change the public spending ceiling rule to spend more on the Auxílio Brasil social program. It also comes a day after four of Guedes’ secretaries resigned, alleging personal reasons.

On Thursday (21st), the House committee approved the proposal to amend the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, which sets a limit, for each financial year, for the expenses with the precatório (Union debts already recognized by the Courts) . The spending ceiling correction rule was also changed.

The changes in the spending cap rule, approved by the commission, and the stampede at the Ministry of Economy, added more tension to the movements of the financial market.

This Friday (22), the dollar is again trading sharply higher, amid fears of a worsening fiscal scenario in the country after government maneuvers to circumvent the spending ceiling. On the other hand, the Stock Exchange operates in decline, contrary to foreign markets.

The text approved by the commission releases almost R$ 84 billion for expenses in 2022, an election year. In practice, the government would get this margin to get around the spending ceiling. Congressional technicians, however, estimate that this budget space could be even greater and exceed R$95 billion.

The measure is one of the bets of the federal government to make the Auxílio Brasil, a social program that should replace Bolsa Família, viable.

The government tries to reduce the amount of court orders, and implement changes in the ceiling index. The intention is that each family benefiting from the new program will receive at least R$ 400 per month in the next year. In addition to the new social program, the measure also makes room for parliamentary amendments.