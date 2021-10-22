Onions Linked to Salmonella Outbreak in 37 US States

US public health officials have identified an outbreak of salmonella in 37 states that was linked to onions imported from Mexico. At least 652 people became ill after consumption, of which 129 had to be hospitalized. There was no record of any deaths.

According to the Food and Frug Administration (FDA), an agency similar to Anvisa, onions from ProSource Inc. (also called ProSource Produce LLC) were identified as a potential source of contamination.

Credit: Basic Photography/istockOnion imported from Mexico would be a source of salmonella outbreak in the US

The contaminated product was imported from the Mexican state of Chihuahua and includes fresh whole onions in red, white and yellow varieties.

Now both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are asking consumers to verify the origin of onions before eating them and, if the source isn’t clear, throw them away.

ProSource voluntarily removed all of its potentially contaminated onions with import dates between July 1, 2021 and August 27, 2021.

salmonella infection

People who got sick had the typical symptoms of a salmonella infection, such as diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever.

According to the CDC, these symptoms generally begin between six hours and six days after eating the contaminated food. For most people, the infection clears on its own within a week, but sometimes the condition can get worse.

Children under age 5, seniors over 65, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have more severe symptoms of salmonella.

What is salmonella?

Salmonella is a bacterium of the Enterobacteriaceae family that causes food poisoning and in rare cases can cause serious infections and even death.

Credit: Urfinguss/istockThe bacteria that cause salmonella enter the body through ingestion of contaminated water or food

Transmission occurs with the ingestion of food contaminated with animal feces. Contamination from undercooked eggs is well known, but few people know that poultry meat, unpasteurized milk and even water are susceptible to contamination by the bacteria.

There are two species of bacteria that cause disease in humans: S. enterica and S. bongori.

Salmonella enterica is the type that causes diseases such as acute enterocolitis, which causes severe pain and inflammation in the tract of the digestive system, with a focus on the small and large intestines.

When to look for a doctor?

People with symptoms considered severe, such as fever above 39°C, diarrhea, severe vomiting or signs of dehydration, should seek medical attention.