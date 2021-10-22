Orionids meteor shower gives a spectacle in the sky

The annual meteor shower Orionids, also known as Orionids, was recorded at dawn this Thursday in Rio Grande do Sul. Heller and Jung observatory, from the city of Taquara, which has a series of special cameras designed for meteor observation, captured the meteor shower during the last night.

The open weather with little cloud cover favored the observation of meteor showers in the region of Vale do Paranhana, where the astronomical observatory is located. Rio Grande do Sul was at the beginning of the day under the influence of a dry and cold air mass with high atmospheric pressure, providing excellent visibility conditions.

The images released are compositions of several photographs of the sky, so what is popularly called “shooting stars” and which are visible in the images did not fall all at once. There are several images superimposed on long exposure that generate the effect of the sky taken by meteors.

The highest incidence of meteors in the sky started at 3:00 am today, but the meteor show should not be limited to this Thursday. Although today’s dawn was the best for observation, the Orionids meteor shower will continue in the coming days.

What is the Orionids meteor shower

Every year, between October 15th and 29th, planet Earth passes through the cloud of debris left by Comet Halley, which brings one of the most awaited meteor showers of the year: the Orionids (or Orionids). The Orionids are among the fastest meteors, reaching a speed of 66 km/s when streaking the celestial horizon. So they tend to leave long, persistent trails of light, which can be seen in the sky for a few seconds.

Not enough, the meteor rate in the annual event at its peak is relatively high at around 20 meteors per hour, but in a few years even more than 60 meteors per hour have been observed. Every year it is certain that the meteor shower comes, however the number of risks in the sky per hour is unpredictable due to the annual variability.

Meteor showers occur when the Earth passes through debris trails left by comets or even asteroids. The meteors that streak the sky in the Orionids rain originate from the famous Halley comet, which left a trail of debris that, upon hitting the Earth, causes the dust to burn and produce the glow that is called a meteor, or “shooting star ” in popular expression.

As a rule, the fragments that produce these meteors are the size of an apple seed. When space debris is a little bigger, the size of a tennis ball for example, there are large fireballs (bolides) which are the brightest meteors. The biggest ones can even produce earthquakes and sonic noises, as seen yesterday at the Uruguayan border. The name of this meteor shower is due to the fact that meteors always arise from the direction of the constellation of Orion.

Halley’s Comet

Comets are celestial bodies whose brightness arouses a lot of curiosity. The most famous among them all is Halley. Many people end up not seeing the Halley in its lifetime, since it only appears every 75 or 76 years, on average. In his last appearance, in 1986, Halley was a craze in the media, but it generated a lot of disappointment.

The comet is named after Edmond Halley. The comet was discovered by astronomer Edmond Halley in 169, after examining reports of a comet that approached Earth in 1531, 1607, and 1682. Halley concluded that these three comets were actually the same one that always returned to Earth, and predicted that the comet would return again in 1758. As he was no longer alive to see the comet return, his discovery caused this celestial body to be named after him. Comet Halley, however, is very old, as the first record of its passage in the solar system, documented in engravings from that time, occurred in 239 years before Christ o.

The characteristic of being a periodic comet, every 75 to 76 years, made Halley famous. In its next appearance, in 2061, the trend is for it to be brighter, as it will be on the same side of the Earth as the sun. With abundant information, no one will be afraid of what comes from heaven. In 1910, however, there was panic over his passing with false news that a poisonous gas in his tail would kill all the inhabitants of the planet.