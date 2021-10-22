Out of control! Meghan wears duchess title and causes rage in the US

In March 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry resigned from senior positions in British royalty. Despite officially breaking with the Crown, the couple did not detach from their royal status. As published by the tabloid Express, the former Hollywood actress wrote a letter to members of the House and Senate of the United States this Wednesday (20/10). However, what was wrong was that she signed the text as Duchess of Sussex and used a Sussex letterhead.

In the letter, Meghan asked that parents take paid leave from the US government. It’s worth remembering that royals are neutral in UK political affairs. Royal family personalities do not even vote in elections. She sent the note to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. In the message, the former actress defended the cause of paid parental assistance.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Meghan was criticized for signing a letter with the title of Duchess of SussexJeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Harry and Meghan’s last royal engagement in March 2020 Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth The Dukes of Sussex with Queen Elizabeth IIMax Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle They got married in May 2018Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer part of the royal familyFacundo Arrizabalaga – Pool/Getty Images 0

“Dear Leader and President Schumer Pelosi, I am not an elected official or a politician. I am, like many, a committed citizen and a mother,” Meghan wrote at the beginning of the message. She continued: “It is because you and your colleagues in Congress have a role in shaping family outcomes for future generations, which is why I am writing to you at this very important time, as a mother, to advocate for paid vacations.” In the end, Archie and Lilibet Diana’s mother signed the letter as Duchess of Sussex.

Putting the status of the British Crown on the note caused a stir on social media. Some Twitter users have detonated Meghan for having already abdicated her royal post and also for trying to interfere in American politics under the name of British royalty.

Profile holder @peterallenparis criticized the movement of the former actress and made reference to American independence. “It is the first time that an English title has been used to lobby politically in a Republic that gained independence from the Crown through a violent revolution in 1776. The American franchise of British royalty is clearly out of control. It’s time for diplomats from both countries to intervene,” he tweeted. Already @floridaflaming3 followed the same point of view and posted on the social network: “This must be resolved, British royalty cannot intervene in our government.”

With the royal resignation, Meghan and Harry retained the status of Dukes of Sussex, but agreed to stop using the title. In negotiations for the withdrawal of the British Crown, Queen Elizabeth forbade them to use the Sussex Royal brand. It’s not the first time the former Hollywood actress has applied the name. She released a children’s book and put the term on the cover. The attitude caused an uproar on social networks and in the royal family.

