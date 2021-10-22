Paes foresees the release of masks in closed places until November 15 in Rio

RIVER – Mayor Eduardo Paes said that when he reaches 75% of the total population of Rio vaccinated against Covid-19, he intends to release masks in closed places in the city. The index is equivalent to 100% of the target population with a complete vaccination schedule. According to his projections, this should happen by November 15th.

“We follow science. On our scientific committee, we have two former ministers of Health, I have members from various institutions, such as Fiocruz. If it depended on certain sectors, it would have closed the beach. The whole world established from vaccination to opening. We have objective criteria – he said.

Paes reiterated that the November 15 deadline has already been projected since August by the city’s scientific committee, according to the minutes published in the Official Gazette. The text of the minutes, however, notes that masks should continue to be used in hospitals and on public transport.

On the other hand, the release of masks in open places will occur when 65% coverage is reached. It is expected to happen until next Tuesday, as already announced by the city. According to Paes, the two measures will only be taken if there is a court decision or worsening of the pandemic rates.

— I’m cheering, praying, and needle sticking (to get to 65%) next week. I respect what the Scientific Committee decides. The rules will be established by the Secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz – stressed the mayor, adding that the mask will continue to be required in hospitals and on public transport.

For pulmonologist Margareth Dalcolmo, from Fiocruz, the flexibilization of the use of masks in closed places under the conditions announced by the city hall is premature.

— I do not agree with the abandonment of the use of masks, which had a very large impact on the transmission of respiratory viruses. Undoubtedly, reviewing this recommendation is foolhardy and unnecessary. The pandemic is not yet under control. It will be under control when we have at least 80% of the population vaccinated, added to a very small number of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease. And, even in these circumstances, I would recommend that, in closed environments, with risk, such as public transport, people continue to protect themselves with a mask. I believe that this use will be necessary for at least another year – says the expert.

She defends, however, the release of the mandatory face protection in open places for those who are completely immunized, as long as there is no crowding:

— Today, we know that SARS-Cov-2 transmission is environmental. It’s not surface, it doesn’t happen through the grocery bag… At first, as we didn’t know much about the virus, we took the necessary steps. But today we know that transmission is environmental.

Researcher at the Institute of Scientific and Technological Communication and Information in Health (Icict/Fiocruz) and member of the Covid-19 BR Observatory, Diego Xavier approves the parameter used by the scientific committee for the release of the use of masks in closed spaces.

— I think it’s quite reasonable to have more than 75% of the total population fully vaccinated to make this more flexible. But I also think that guidelines must be made. For example, if the person has flu symptoms, he should try to get tested as soon as possible and, if he has to leave the house, go out with a mask. We need to internalize this culture of wearing a mask, which is already happening a lot in Asia and helps to prevent the spread of many diseases, both indoors and outdoors – he points out. — We need to return to some levels of normality. People are tired of wearing the mask, although it is a very simple and cheap measure. So maybe the 75% mark is a good time to take that risk.

In the assessment of Gulnar Azevedo, professor of Epidemiology at the Institute of Social Medicine of the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), the release of mask use in closed places should be based not only on the vaccination rate, but on other epidemiological indicators of Covid-19.

— In England, for example, today there is a debate about the return to the use of masks. Even with the high vaccination coverage, they are having problems. I think it will depend too much on observing the epidemic curves, even though the population is 75% vaccinated. It is important to take into account not only the immunization data, but also others, which will need to be monitored very carefully. And it is also important to be careful in this communication, because flexibilities do not mean that the situation is under control – he points out.

He also criticized the federal universities’ initiative to only return to face-to-face activities in 2022 when all other sectors are already returning, but admitted that it will hardly be able to bring back the 25,000 students who did not participate in face-to-face or virtual activities in the public network. since March of last year.

