Palmeiras fan partner will have priority for Libertadores tickets – 10/21/2021

Palmeiras will prioritize the members of Avanti, its partner-fan program, when selling tickets for the Libertadores final, against Flamengo, on November 27, in the city of Montevideo, Uruguay. Tickets will be sold to the public from the 27th of this month.

The mechanics are still being defined by the club, but it is certain that the criteria will be similar to those used for the games at Allianz Parque, with members of categories and higher scores being able to purchase their tickets for the match beforehand.

The value of tickets, however, should not change, as the price was stipulated by Conmebol, without interference from the finalist clubs.

Divided into four categories, the cheapest tickets will cost US$200, more than R$1,110 at the current price. The high value was already foreseen, as UOL columnist Marcel Rizzo had said.

According to a statement issued by Conmebol, the Uruguayan government released 50% of the stadium’s capacity, more than 20,000 seats, which will be divided equally between the finalists’ fans. Half of the amount raised corresponds to participating clubs and 50% goes to cover expenses for organizing and running the event, said the confederation.

As for special cabins and tribunes (on the side of the field), the value rises and is between US$ 300 and US$ 650, which represents more than R$ 3,600 at the current price.