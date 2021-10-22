Palmeiras supporter partner will have priority in ticket for the club in the final of the Libertadores

Palmeiras x Flamengo will play the Libertadores final on November 27, at 5 pm (GMT), in Montevideo, Uruguay

According to the ESPN.com.br, the supporting partners Avanti will have priority in the purchase of tickets for the palm trees for the grand final of Libertadores Conmebol, against Flamengo, on November 27, at 5 pm (GMT), at the Estadio Centenário de Montevideo (Uruguay), broadcast for the ESPN at the Star+.

Currently, Verdão has 37,145 active partners, according to the official count released by the São Paulo team in its site. Tickets for finalists will cost US$ 200 (R$ 1,131.84, on Thursday’s quotation).

Last Tuesday, Conmebol announced that 20,000 tickets will be made available for the match, a number that corresponds to 50% of the Uruguayan stadium.

The measure meets the current requirement of the local government and aims to maintain the protocols of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is not yet clear how many tickets each finalist will receive to sell to their fans.

The sales phase will also feature tickets for the decision of the Conmebol Sudamericana, which will be disputed on November 20th and will face Athletico-PR and Red Bull Bragantino.



According to information from Conmebol, “ticket prices will start from US$100 (approximately R$565.92) according to the box office category, the location of the stands and the hospitality package chosen by those present”.

This value corresponds to the cheapest ticket for the Sul-Americana’s decision. In the case of Libertadores, the lowest value entry will be sold from US$ 200 (R$ 1,131.84), and may reach US$ 650 (R$ 3,678.48).

See below how the dates for purchasing tickets are divided:

registration phase: from the 20th to the 24th of October

Start of the sale of the Conmebol Sudamericana final: October 25

Start of sale of Conmebol Libertadores final: October 26th