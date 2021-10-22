Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira introduce their new family member

In love, Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira introduced the house’s new resident and delighted

very in love, Paolla Oliveira (39) and Diogo Nogueira (40) decided to increase the family and have a baby!

That’s right, the lovebirds showed this Thursday, 21, that they are now the daddies of a dog. The actress, who already has other pets, shared the news with fans on the social network.

“The newest resident of the house… Note the fullness of Bruttus Batuque while we try to get a good picture with him”, spoke Paolla Oliveira about the newest member of her family.

In the comments, netizens admired the actress’s record with the singer and the little dog. “I love this happiness”, said one. “Beautiful”, said others.

In addition to having a dog together, Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira recorded a video for the song the samba dancer made in honor of his beloved.

Since they started dating, the couple has been squandering love on social media and when they are caught in public. Paolla Oliveira always makes a point of being present at the singer’s show.

