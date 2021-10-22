Pap smears will be done at seven health units in Mogi this Saturday

This Saturday (23), seven health units in Mogi das Cruzes will be open for pap smear collection and other services to promote women’s health. The program is part of the Pink October Campaign, which promotes awareness about breast cancer, cervical cancer and other diseases common to women.

According to the municipal administration, the service will be provided at the UBS in Jardim Ivete, Braz Cubas, Jardim Maricá, Vila Suissa, Nova Jundiapeba and Jardim Camila, in addition to the Pró-Mulher. There will also be a special itinerant service action at the Jéfferson Complex, in Cezar de Souza, with pap smears and STI (Sexually Transmitted Infections) tests, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Mammography exams, flagship of Outubro Rosa, are being offered throughout the month and can be requested at any basic health unit for women aged 40 to 69 years. Already the Pap smear, indicated to prevent cervical cancer, should be done annually by women of any age, from the beginning of sexual activity. In all health units it is possible to perform the exam, just consult the professionals about the adopted scheme or schedule at the unit closest to your residence.

The Municipal Health Department of Mogi das Cruzes stated that, in some units, the collection can be done without an appointment, but all women must follow the guidelines for taking the exam: not having used vaginal cream in the last seven days; not having had sex in the last three days; not being menstruating; perform normal routine hygiene.

Service

UBS Jd. Ivete – Pap smear collection with prior appointment

Av. Pedro Machado, 1.411 (8am to 12pm)

UBS Braz Vats – Pap smear collection from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

Rua Padre Álvaro Quinones Zuniga, 340

UBS Maricá – Pap smear collection from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

Av. Ezelino da Cunha Glória, 245

UBS Vila Suissa – Pap collection from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

Av. Ricieri José Marcatto, 310

UBS New Jundiapeba – Pap smear collection with prior appointment

Rua Alderman Nito Sona, 1745

UBS Jardim Camila – Family Planning, Pap collection and Mammography) by appointment – ​​from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

Avenida Presidente Getúlio Vargas, 999

pro woman – Pap collection from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

Rua Manoel de Oliveira, 30 – Mogilar

Jefferson Set, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, Pap collection and STI tests – Sexually Transmitted Infections