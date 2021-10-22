Paquetá comes off the bench, ‘changes the story’ of the game, Lyon beats Sparta Praga and follows 100%

Playing away from home, the French club had the brilliance of the former Flamengo, in the 2nd time, to beat Sparta Praga, by group A

O Lyon continues unstoppable in the group stage of the Europa League. This Thursday (21), at the Generali Arena, in the Czech Republic, the French won the Sparta Prague turned by 4-3, for the third round in group A, and continue in the lead and with 100% success in the European competition.

In lineups, the big surprise was the fact that Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paquetá started on the bench. This was his second game in a row as a reserve since he returned from Brazilian Team, since he played a little over 20 minutes against the monaco, fur French Championship.

In the second half, however, the Brazilian took the field to change the history of the game and even scored the turning point in the capital of the Czech Republic.

After the referee’s kickoff whistle, the hosts were quick to open the scoreboard. As early as four minutes into the first half, the Czechs scored with Haraslín, who received it inside the area from the left, cleared the mark and hit the goal. Anthony Lopes was on the ball to make the save, but there was a deflection by defender Denayer, which raffled the Lyon goalkeeper.

And it didn’t take long for the Sparta shirt 22 to swell the nets again. On minute 19, Haraslín received the ball on the left, entered the area, called defender Boateng to dance and hit Anthony Lopes’ counterfoot. Sparta Prague 2 to 0.

After starting the game badly, the French woke up after the second half of the first half. Until then, the team didn’t have a sure finish in the match. That reality changed in the 42nd minute, when Ekambi received a sugary pass from Aouar and went over Sparta Praga’s goalkeeper, making it 2-1 before the break.

On the way back from the break, Lyon coach Peter Bosz made two changes: left-back Henrique and forward Kadewere left, for the respective entries of Emerson Palmieri and Paquetá. The proposal of the French on the field became more offensive.

And the changes took effect. Just 8 minutes into the second half, Lyon came to a draw with Aouar, who also participated in Ekambi’s goal in the first half. The midfielder took advantage of a rebound after Lyon’s counterattack and submitted it to the goal, the ball still slipped on the crossbar.



It was then that, at 22 minutes, Lucas Paquetá changed the game’s history and scored the turning point in Prague. The ex-Flamengo was opportunistic and submitted for the goal, including getting a yellow card for taking off his shirt in the celebration.

At 29 minutes, Lyon still had 10 on the field after the expulsion of right-back Malo Gusto, who received the second yellow card in the game. However, the French managed to hold the Czechs and confirmed the victory, scoring the fourth goal.

Bruno Guimarães gave masterful assistance to Ekambi, who didn’t waste it and made his second in the match. 4 to 2 Lyon.

In stoppage time, Sparta also had a discount with Krejci, who made the 4-3 header after lifting in the area.

With the result, Lyon added their third straight victory in the competition’s group stage and lead by five points in the group.

Sparta Praga, on the other hand, lost their first match in the dispute, after winning a win and a draw in their first games.

Best moments

Championship status

With the victory, Lyon continues with 100% success and in the isolated leadership of group A of the Europa League. There are nine points from three games, with eight goals scored and only two conceded so far.

Sparta Praga, on the other hand, follows with four points and in the vice-leadership. Rangers (3) and Brondby (1) follow close behind.

The guy: Lucas Paquetá

Lyon midfielder was the great name of the game. After he entered the game at the start of the second half, the French club’s stance in the Czech Republic changed, which led to their comeback against Sparta. The Brazilian still scored the decisive goal.

Lucas Paquetá celebrating goal against Sparta Praga, in Europa League, with Lyon players Michal Cizek/Getty Images

It was bad: Malo Gusto

Lyon’s right-back suffered from the attack from the hosts and made some defensive mistakes that ended up compromising the French in the match. In the second half, he was sent off after taking two yellow cards.

upcoming games

Lyon returns to the field next Sunday (24), at 8 am, away from home against nice, fur French Championship. The match will have Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.





On the same day, at 2 pm, Sparta Praga will face Mladá Boleslav, at home, for the Czech Championship.

Datasheet

Sparta Prague 3 x 4 Lyon

GOALS: Sparta Prague: Haraslin (4′ and 19′) and Krejci (90’+6); Lyon: Ekambi (42′ and 88′), Aouar (53′) and Lucas Paquetá (67′)

SPARTA PRAGUE: Nita; Wiesner, Panák, Celustka and Hancko; Pesek (Polidar), Sacek (Krejci), Pavelka (Karabec), Haraslín and Hlozek; Minchev (Dockal). Technician: Pavel Vrba.

LYON: Anthony Lopes; Malo Gusto, Jérôme Boateng (Diomande), Denayer and Henrique (Emerson Palmieri); Bruno Guimarães and Thiago Mendes; Shaqiri (Dubois), Ekambi and Aouar (Caqueret); Kadewere (Lucas Paquetá). Technician: Peter Bosz.