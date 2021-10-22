partial indicates result of who stays

Arcrebiano won the Farmer’s Test on Wednesday night (20th) and fled the spotlight, now it’s up to the public to decide who stays and who goes between Gui Araújo, Lary Bottino and Valentina Francavilla. Who will say goodbye to confinement today, Thursday (21)? We consulted the partials of the UOL A Fazenda 2021 poll and also of the DCI to find out how the voting is going.

UOL Poll A Farm 2021 appoints who stays

With just over 9,000 votes added so far, the partial has named Valentina as the winner of the dispute for the time being. The presenter is far ahead of her colleagues and has 50.73% of the public’s votes.

In second place in the UOL poll, who should be in A Fazenda 2021 is Gui Araújo. The pawn adds up to 31.87%, a difference of 18.86% for Valentina’s percentage, but a much better position compared to Lary Bottino, who is far away in the lantern.

The ex-On Vacation with ex is in last with only 17.89% of the votes to stay in the UOL A Fazenda 2021 poll. The difference between her and her friend Gui Araújo is 13.98%, so she needs to fight if she wants to win this hot seat and continue another week in confinement.

VOTE FOR WHO SHOULD STAY ON THE PROGRAM

Partial vote of A Fazenda

In the DCI part, the situation is similar to the scenario found in UOL’s A Fazenda 2021 poll. Valentina is in first, Bill in second and Lary in last.

The percentages of competitors aren’t too different either. Ratinho’s ex-stage assistant adds 44.21% so far, the model has 36.81% and Lary has won 18.96% of the votes so far – In total, more than 5,000 votes have been counted so far.

How to Watch Elimination Live for Free

To follow the program live on Thursday (21), in which it will be announced who among Lary, Valentina and Gui will leave the reality show, it is possible to follow in real time for free on television, or on Record’s streaming platform, Playplus .

To see the moment by streaming, make a free account on the site and then go to the “On Air” tab when the program is already on display. Will Lary really be the least voted and thus eliminated from the week as pointed out by the UOL A Fazenda 2021 poll?

Program schedule:

Monday: display of the fire test (recorded) and any program dynamics

Tuesday: field formation (live)

Wednesday: Farmer’s Test (live)

Thursday: elimination (live)

Friday: start of the week party

Saturday: exhibition of the coexistence of the house and the best moments of the party and post

Sunday: coexistence, fire test and division of residents of the headquarters and bay

Also Read – How to vote to eliminate Bill, Lary or Valentina