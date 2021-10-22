Pedro Guimarães denies Michelle Bolsonaro privilege

Caixa’s president, Pedro Guimarães, said that “no one was privileged” when asked, in an interview with Veja magazine, about an alleged favoring of companies belonging to first lady Michelle Bolsonaro’s friends in the search for credits for emergency programs during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. He also reaffirmed his position against a possible privatization of the bank.

An article in Crusoé magazine, published earlier this month, published documents that indicated that Michelle dealt directly with Pedro Guimarães about loans. A list of people close to her, such as the owner of a chain of confectioneries in Brasília, was even drawn up to obtain credit, according to the magazine.

“All operations at Caixa, of micro and small companies, are carried out and evaluated automatically, without any manager involvement. Therefore, there was no privilege whatsoever for anyone. These operations are all independent, with prior approval from the Federal Revenue and without no possibility of administrative or political interference,” said Pedro Guimarães.

The members of the approved list were included in Pronampe (National Program to Support Micro and Small Businesses) and there is no evidence that the amounts released exceeded the limits provided for by law.

However, says the magazine, the process for obtaining credit went against the normal flow, receiving a kind of “VIP treatment”. In addition to the bakery, the list had a company with two stores in Brasília that had already been promoted by the first lady and other brands that are part of what the magazine calls a “small circle of well-connected people” and indicated by them.

The Federal District Attorney’s Office announced that it would investigate the case. According to Crusoé, an internal investigation was made by Caixa, but the bank did not officially comment on the conclusions. Michelle Bolsonaro did not comment on the matter.

“Cash fulfills social role”

In the interview with Veja, Pedro Guimarães also said that his period as president of Caixa made him consolidate his position against the privatization of the company. In the past, he was an advocate of privatization in all areas, but in relation to Caixa he said that he always had a theoretical doubt.

“In 2003, when I defended my doctoral thesis on privatization, my view was that there were no reasons for service providers to be controlled by the State. With respect to Caixa, I always had a theoretical doubt. Today I no longer have: a Caixa fulfills a social management role,” he said.

Upon taking office in January 2019, Pedro Guimarães had already ruled out the privatization of Caixa. Despite having a privatization agenda, the Bolsonaro government always left the bank out of the list of companies that could be negotiated with the private sector.