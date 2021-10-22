Pentagon says US military hypersonic test failed

The United States suffered a setback in the race with China and Russia to develop hypersonic weapons. The last American hypersonic test failed, the Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday (21).

A booster stack, which is the rocket used to accelerate the projectile to hypersonic speeds, has failed. As a result, testing of the projectile could not proceed, the statement said.

Because the rocket failed, the Pentagon was unable to test the hypersonic sliding body, which is the main component needed to develop a hypersonic weapon.

Authorities began a review of the test, which took place Thursday at the Pacific spaceport complex in Kodiak, Alaska, to understand the cause of the thruster’s failure.

“Experiments and testing – successful or unsuccessful – are the backbone of developing critical and highly complex technologies at tremendous speed, as the department is doing with hypersonic technologies,” said Lt. Tim Gorman, Pentagon spokesman, in communicated.

The Pentagon has made hypersonic weapons development a top priority, especially as China and Russia are working to develop their own versions.

The failure is yet another blow to US efforts after a first failed test in April and comes days after China was reported to have successfully tested a hypersonic missile.

Faster, hypersonic weapons are difficult to detect, posing a challenge to missile defense systems.

Hypersonic missiles can travel at a much lower trajectory than high-arc ballistic missiles, which can be easily detectable. The hypersonic can also maneuver and evade missile defense systems.

China and Russia successful test reports

Over the weekend, the Financial Times reported that China had successfully tested a hypersonic glider vehicle capable of carrying a nuclear weapon.

They reported that the vehicle was launched from an orbital bombing system. Although China denied the report, saying on Monday that the test was a “routine spacecraft experiment.”

Defense officials say they are particularly concerned about China’s development of hypersonic capabilities, because it would allow Beijing to launch an attack on the South Pole, bypassing US missile defenses, which are often aimed at missiles that come from the North Pole.

Two weeks ago, Russia claimed to have successfully tested a submarine-launched hypersonic missile dubbed the Tsirkon.

Earlier this summer, Russia said it had fired the same missile from a warship.

However, the Pentagon insists it remains on track to deliver offensive hypersonic weapons into the early 2020s, a timeline that seems more urgent with the advances in hypersonic technology demonstrated by the Russians and Chinese.

“This flight test is part of an ongoing series of flight tests as we continue to develop this technology,” said Gorman.

The failed test of a hypersonic glider corps came after the US Navy and Army conducted a series of successful hypersonic measurement tests, highlighting the Pentagon’s priority of quickly researching and testing the weapons system.

The three joint probe tests are designed to collect data and perform hypersonic experiments from partners involved in advanced weapons development.

“These releases allow for frequent and regular flight test opportunities to support the rapid maturation of offensive and defensive hypersonic technologies,” the Navy said in a statement about the tests.

The tests, carried out in the Flight Facility Wallops, from NASA, on the east coast of Virginia, provides data for the development of the armed forces’ hypersonic weapons, including the Conventional Prompt Strike, of the Navy, and the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon, from the Army.

The US is focusing on conventional hypersonic weapons based on ships, land and air platforms.

In April, the Air Force’s hypersonic missile program suffered a setback when it failed to launch from a B-52. Instead, the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) AGM-183A remained in the aircraft.

(This text is a translation. To read the original, in English, click here)