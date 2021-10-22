Person with tuberculosis spreads disease breathing normally – 10/21/2021 – Julio Abramczyk

A retired professor of medicine at the University of Cape Town, South Africa, Dr. Robin Wood, has developed a device that collects infected aerosols and identifies bacteria when present in these droplets dispersed in the environment.

At the 52nd World Conference on Lung Health organized by The Union – International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases, installed online since the 18th and ending this Thursday (21st), Ryan Dinkele, a graduate student at City University of Cabo demonstrated, with Professor Wood’s device, that the aerosol expelled by the breath of a tuberculosis patient spreads the infectious agent of the disease, the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis in the environment.

Previously, spread of the infectious agent was considered when only the patient coughed consistently.

According to the author, this finding suggests that closed spaces with poor ventilation, such as prisons, become hotbeds of tuberculosis. And that outdoor environments or with fresh air constantly minimize the transmission of the disease.

This is also the way in which the new coronavirus that causes Covid-19 has spread and reached the world’s population. And an important reason why people, in the middle of a pandemic, use the face mask to prevent the contamination of an innocent neighbor on the bus seat.

The 2021 Global report by the WHO (World Health Organization), presented recently, reveals that the Covid pandemic has reversed years of fighting tuberculosis.

In 2020, more people died from tuberculosis, with fewer diagnoses or treatments being carried out, compared to 2019.

Last year, nearly 1.5 million people died from tuberculosis, including 214,000 among HIV-positive individuals.

The increase in the number of deaths from tuberculosis occurred mainly in 30 countries with a greater presence of the disease in their environment.

Among them is Brazil, alongside African nations such as Angola, Congo, Liberia and Mozambique.

Doctors specializing in lung diseases emphasize that tuberculosis is preventable and curable, and can be successfully treated with medication for 6 months.